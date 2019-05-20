 Oldest human remains outside Africa found in Europe: researchers | News | DW | 10.07.2019

News

Oldest human remains outside Africa found in Europe: researchers

More than 200,000 years old, skull fragments found in Greece show Homo sapiens reached Europe from Africa much earlier than previously known. The findings may upend theories about migration from the cradle of humankind.

The Apidima 2 skull fragment and an Apidima 2 computer model (Katerina Harvati, University of Tübingen)

Researchers at the University of Tübingen and the University of Athens on Wednesday said they identified the earliest modern human remains found outside Africa.

Apidima 1 — a Homo sapiens skull fragments found in a Greek cave in the 1970s — was estimated to be 210,000 years old. The research team used state-of-the-art computer modeling and uranium dating to identify the fragments' age.

Skulls fragments from a Neanderthal — a distant cousin of Homo sapiens — were also found in the cave and named Apidima 2. However, it was found to be 40,000 years younger than the Homo sapiens fragment.

"It shows that the early dispersal of Homo sapiens out of Africa not only occurred earlier, before 200,000 years ago but also reached further geographically, all the way to Europe," said Katerina Harvati, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Tübingen.

"This is something that we did not suspect before, and which has implications for the population movement of these ancient groups," she added.

Read more: Iraq's drought unveils 3,400-year-old palace of mysterious empire

Images showing Apidima fragments and the reconstruction of a Homo sapiens skull

Using state-of-the-art modeling, scientists reconstructed (center) the Homo sapiens skull from the Apidima fragments

'Several dispersals' out of Africa

While some have expressed skepticism at the data, including Warren Sharp at the Berkeley Geochronology Center in California, others have said evidence of earlier migratory paths out of Africa made sense.

"Rather than a single exit of hominins from Africa to populate Eurasia, there must have been several dispersals, some of which did not result in permanent occupations," said Eric Delson, an anthropologist at City University of New York.

Read more: Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

  • A wooden tomb complex with pictographs on the walls (DAI Cairo)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    A meeting of minds

    For its 190th anniversary, the DAI hosted an event in Berlin where its branches around the world gathered to present their most innovative projects. Many had unique visual aids, including 3D renderings of projects and even virtual reality installations, while others showed films of their discoveries, such as this spectacular wooden tomb complex from 1800 B.C. unearthed by the DAI in Luxor in 2004.

  • A photo of Elephantine shows boats and water (DAI Cairo)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    A long-term project in Egypt

    For 50 years, the Cairo office of the German Archaeological institute (DAI) and Swiss partners have been carrying out excavations on the Egyptian island of Elephantine (above). With finds of clay, pottery, bone, stone and organic materials, the collaboration shows how much knowledge a long-term project can unearth. The team also helped restore the damaged beard on the mask of King Tutankhamun.

  • A hand reaches towards a 3D landscape model (DAI/Eva Götting )

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    Open-source history

    The Palmyra GIS project explores what can happen when years of data about Palmyra, Syria, are presented digitally and made publicly available online. The DAI has digitized maps and other information to show how the city has changed over time. It also works with students in Lebanon to transfer information to the region. Pictured is data from the program projected on a 3D model of the actual site.

  • The Colosseum in Rome is viewed from above (DAI Rome)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    Bring up the lions

    Among other things, the Rome branch of the institute has researched one of the Colosseum's wilder technical aspects: the contraptions used to lift animals to the arena to meet their gladiator foes. The group recently did a project that recreated the "elevators" from a series of lifts and pulleys, which brought the beasts up from their holding areas under the famous fighting ring.

  • A person sitting on a stool shows off a pair of pants (Jan Evers)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    Ancient Chinese fashion

    These pants discovered by the DAI's Beijing branch wouldn't look entirely out of place in today's fashion world. They belong to a collection of items worn between 3,000 and 1,000 years ago that were unearthed in west China, where the dry climate helped preservation. The pair of pants shown is a reproduction of the original and demonstrates the intricate weaving techniques used back then.

  • A stone with ancient Greek writing stands at left in an exhibition with other items (Fritz Fabert)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    An ancient melody

    The Seikilos stone (standing left) is inscribed with one of the world’s oldest melodies. Written by a man named Seikilos and discovered in present-day Turkey, it bears a poem and composition notated in ancient Greek. It was part of the "Archaeomusica" project, in which DAI archaeologists, musicians and others presented reproductions of Europe's oldest musical instruments.

  • A drone flies above a field (DAI/Pál Raczky)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    Assistance from above

    The DAI is working on a project in southern Hungary that makes use of the latest drone developments. It focuses on "tell" sites, mounds that form when years of settlements are built on top of one another, in this case from the Bronze and Neolithic Ages. Photos and videos taken by the drones help archaeologists make 3D models so as to better understand the landscape around these sites.

  • A digital image of a reconstructed Greek house and courtyard (DAI/Claas von Bargen, Claudia Mächler)

    The German Archaeological Institute celebrates 190 years

    Let the games begin

    Many of the DAI projects focus on the world's most famous historical sites, such as Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese peninsula, the site of the first Olympic games way back in 776 B.C. This digital drawing shows the finished interior of the Leonidaion, the complex's largest guest house, as it will once reconstruction is completed.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


ls/sms (AFP, AP)

