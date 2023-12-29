Old or young president? Teens in Ghana speak out

Jane Nyingi

Do you prefer a young president or an old one? Listen to what teenagers in Ghana told our GirlZOffMute reporter, Chelsea Boakye. Some would like a more senior president over a younger one and have good reasons for doing so. Those supporting a more youthful president say he shouldn't be older than fifty. Do you concur with them? #GirlZOffMute