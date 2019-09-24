 Olafur Eliasson: ′The past won′t guide us into the future′ | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Olafur Eliasson: 'The past won't guide us into the future'

Renowned Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson has been appointed United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador. DW spoke to him in New York about his new role.

Olafur Eliasson Little Sun Project (picture-alliance/dpa/Tomas Gislason/Little Sun)

Each year, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) chooses someone to serve as an advocate for urgent climate action and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As this year's representative Olafur Eliasson — whose three-decade career has focused on the fascinating qualities of light, water and air — takes the helm, he spoke to DW about what the world needs right now, and how he plans to make us understand.

DW: You have just been appointed UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, which includes a commitment to making the world a better place. How can you do this?

Olafur Eliasson: Well, I believe art is about reflecting on the world and essentially also bringing the world forward by creating a positive vision for the future, a tomorrow, which is better than yesterday. To be honest, I actually think that working as an artist itself is already making a contribution to the world. Obviously people might see that differently but essentially I don't think that my goodwill ambassadorship is going to deviate a lot from what I'm already working on.

Read more: What can music tell us about plastic pollution? 

In what respect does the current state of the world require us to take action?

Clearly the world is changing and there are huge issues that need to be solved. The climate, migration, a general polarization in society, for example. But I also think it's important not to lose sight of what is actually going quite well. There is reason for hope. I believe in hope as such and I'm generally a positive person. And when you think about it: it has never been better to be a young African girl, for instance.

Read more: The global injustice of the climate crisis

I mean we have improved a lot of things in the past 20, 30, 40, 50 years and in that sense I just think it's also important to acknowledge that if you look back, there has been progress on almost all issues. It's just that we now have a situation where the past alone won't guide us into the future anymore because some of the things that happened in the past, like the use of fossil fuels by the western world is not going to bring us into the future without ruining everything.

Melting block of ice on the streets of Paris

In 2015, Olafur Eliasson brought giant blocks of ice to the streets of Paris, where they slowly melted during the climate conference

So, what needs to be done?

I think you have an opportunity to respond to things like climate change but pursue the SDGs as well because it's about working within complex systems rather than just responding to one issue after another. Such a systemic approach is something that interests me right now.

For example: we have to understand that the forests in Brazil are burning down right now to make way for cornfields. The cornfields yield a corn powder, which is used to feed Danish pigs. That process is certified and completely legal. The Danish pigs are then shipped to Britain as Danish bacon. So there is a connection between the Danish bacon in Britain and the fact that the forest in Brazil is burning.

And if we now view the whole infrastructure of the world as such systems instead of only focusing on the forest or the pigs or the bacon or the transport, we can see the sort of intrinsic ways that everything is influencing everything and we can use that knowledge to respond.

Then I think these sustainable development goals could also become a very active language upon which we can react.

In 2012 you founded the Little Sun Foundation, which distributes solar lamps, initially in Africa and now the whole world. It is a social business. Is this a model for the future, to have social businesses?

Well, of course social business covers a variety of different models. I believe we are less of a business and more like a not-for-profit because the goal is a social good. At the same time, it is a social business in the sense that we hope to drive profitability in the area where the end user is.

Solo-Ausstellung des isländischen Künstlers Olafur Eliasson In reals life - Olafur Eliasson (2017 Olafur Eliasson)

Olafur Eliasson

Read more: Green energy solutions you've (probably) never heard of

By this month we will have delivered one million lamps but that means there are still 319 million people without access to electricity in Africa. Also, working in the not-for-profit environment, finding scalable solutions is often a challenge. The truth is that other market players like Coca-Cola or cigarette companies are having a lot more market success than we are. Obviously it's a different type of product but still. We should be careful not to romanticize the not-for-profit, as scalability may be the key to profitability.

How important is the environmental impact of Little Sun?

I like this notion that Little Sun demonstrates that you can do something yourself on a very small scale, meaning if you have a Little Sun at night you're not buying kerosene or petroleum for your little lantern to do your homework with.

Now that is obviously very, very little. In a normal family it's maybe only 10 or 20 or 30 milliliters a week. But if you now have a million Little Suns out there and they are all being used, then that's a lot less kerosene. Little Sun is just one of three or four excellent solar products out there in the rural African areas but I think we can already see a drop in petroleum imports by a number of African countries as a result of solar products.

The interview was condensed for clarity.

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


DW recommends

What can music tell us about plastic pollution? 

Electronic music duo Matmos made their latest album using sounds made from plastic waste, like trash bags and even a police riot shield. Plastic Anniversary draws our attention to the terror and beauty of the material.   (02.09.2019)  

The global injustice of the climate crisis

Countries that are least responsible for causing climate change are the ones suffering most from its effects, especially regarding food insecurity and nutrient deficiencies, reports show. Scientists warn we must act now. (28.08.2019)  

Mexico: Making cheese with solar thermal energy

A Mexican cheese factory is just one company turning to the sun's heat to cut down on emissions. It's part of a project encouraging energy-hungry industrial enterprises to make the switch to green heating power. (17.09.2019)  

Green energy solutions you've (probably) never heard of

We've all heard of wind and solar power, but what about things like piezoelectricity or carbon capture? Researchers are always looking for new clean solutions in the hope that one or other of them will go mainstream. (08.03.2019)  

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

A burgeoning climate movement has taken hold worldwide. In Germany and other countries, young people are fighting against environmental destruction and unresponsive politicians, demanding change to head off a crisis. (21.06.2019)  

WWW links

United Nations Development Programme

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Plastic: Making music from plastic waste  

Doing Your Bit: Solar lamps improving education in Rwanda  

Related content

New York United Nations Climate Action Summit Greta Thunberg

UN Climate Action Summit: Surprise guests and harsh words 24.09.2019

World leaders have gathered to share plans on how to tackle global warming. The biggest surprise, however, wasn't a particularly ambitious climate action plan, but a pit stop by climate change skeptic Donald Trump.

Achim Steiner

'No time for complacency,' warns top development expert 02.08.2019

As head of the United Nations Development Programme, Achim Steiner is one of the most influential people on the world stage. He spoke to DW about his optimistic outlook and why world leaders need to be held accountable.

UNO Achim Steiner

World in Progress: Interview — Achim Steiner 31.07.2019

As the head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Achim Steiner has devoted most of his working life to tackling the biggest challenges facing the planet: Migration, climate change and inequality, just to name a few. He took time out of his busy schedule to speak with DW about his vision for the United Nations, his unwavering optimism and holding world leaders to account.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa — Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Turning coconut waste into charcoal and an app searching for abandoned and fertile fields to farm.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India comes up with ideas on how to live sustainably every day.  

Global Ideas

Reptilienmesse Terraristika (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Thieme)

Illegal wildlife trade thrives online

Rare reptiles are among endangered animals being traded on Facebook.  