04/26/2024 April 26, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have met in Berlin in preparation for NATO's annual summit, being held in Washington in July. The war in Ukraine was high on the agenda. Camille Grand, a defense and security policy expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW why other European countries are more hesitant to support Ukraine than Germany.