News

Oktoberfest: Tens of thousands storm gates as Munich beer festival opens

Tens of thousands of people were on hand at the start of Munich's Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival. An hour ahead of the official opening, several tents had already closed their doors due to overcrowding.

Tens of thousands of people stormed the Oktoberfest beer festival grounds on Saturday after organizers opened the gates in the German city of Munich (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

Tens of thousands of people ran through the entrance of the Oktoberfest beer festival grounds on Saturday racing to get a seat in one of the festival's massive beer tents after organizers opened the gates in the Bavarian city of Munich.  

An hour ahead of the official opening, several tents had already closed their doors due to overcrowding. Even those on the tents' guest lists were not being admitted, organizers said.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter tapped the first keg on Saturday with two blows of a hammer and the cry of "O'zapt is" — "it's tapped." As tradition demands, he handed the first mug to the state's premier, Markus Söder, and the pair drank to a peaceful festival.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter (l) and Bavarian State Prime Minister Markus Söder (r) drink beer on the opening day of the 186th Oktoberfest in Munich

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter (l) and Bavarian Premier Markus Söder (r) drink beer at this year's Oktoberfest

Beer isn't cheap

The number of visitors to the Oktoberfest will likely be high this year, with around 6 million people from around the world are expected at the festival before it ends on October 6. Attendance in 2018 increased by 14% compared to the previous year, with 6.3 million people attending the festival.

Even though it attracts millions of visitors every year, the beer isn't cheap: One liter of beer can cost up to €11.80 ($13). As in previous years, backpacks and large bags are banned for security reasons.

The first Oktoberfest, in 1810, was actually held in October. Although it's still known as Oktoberfest, it now opens each year in September. The reason for that is Bavaria's bad weather. It's even been known to snow in October, which would be a problem for the festival. The world-famous beer celebration was moved up to September in 1904.

  • women dancing and holding beers in traditional garb (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Dancing – yes, please!

    Having a beer in a tent is a must for every Wiesn visitor. Once you're inside, you'll be carried away by the music and the fun. People sway and dance. The rule is quite clear: on benches yes, but not on tables. Whoever tries to dance on a table risks being ordered out. And it would be a shame if the first visit to the Oktoberfest ended like this. So better to dance one level down on the bench.

  • BG Do's & Dont's auf dem Oktoberfest (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/P. Pavot)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Bringing your own food – no!

    A beer tent is not a beer garden! And that's why you are not allowed to bring your own food. Those who do are quickly thrown out. Usually there are beer gardens in front of the tents. There you can enjoy your snack without upsetting anyone.

  • pieces of chicken on plates carried by a waiter (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Hendl chicken – yes, delicious!

    Anyone who drinks needs a good base. Hendl — or chicken pieces — are the perfect choice: Crispy, greasy and easy to eat with your fingers. To prevent beer mugs from slipping out of your hands after the meal, wipes are included.

  • view of a roller coaster (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/B. Strenske)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Lift off – yeahaaaa!

    The Olympia Looping roller coaster serves only one purpose — fun! But wait a minute: every Oktoberfest visitor should consider the order of their Wiesn activities. Our recommendation: First roller coaster, then chicken and beer. Otherwise, centrifugal forces might have devastating effects on the stomach.

  • a women wearing a red ribbon waves (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Siepmann)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Flirting – yes, but of course!

    Bavarian traditional attire is clever. If you know how to wear it, you can clearly inform your surroundings that you are already "taken," or that you would like to "shop around." A bow tied to the right means: yes, I already have a partner. The loop on the left means: I would like to get to know someone.

  • a mass of raised beer mugs (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Drinking beer – yes, most certainly!

    Drinking beer at the Wiesn is a rigorous sport-like activity, especially for the upper arms. The beer is served in liter mugs and its consumption requires some stamina. But one must drink correctly: Only grasp the handle, not the whole jug. It's not for the weak wristed — though some revelers pictured still have some practice to do.

  • man and woman sit and lie on a lawn (picture alliance/dpa/R. Peters)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Drink too much beer – absolute no no!

    Getting a little tipsy is very much part of the Wiesn fun. But binge drinking is simply ugly. People who stumble over the Oktoberfest drunk and who empty their stomach contents into the crowd spoil the fun for themselves and others. Rule of thumb: only drink so much that you can still remember the Wiesn afterwards.

  • BG Do's & Dont's auf dem Oktoberfest (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/R. Kutter)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Peeing in public – no way, yuck!

    At some point the beer will want out again. Discouraged by the long queues in front of the public toilets, many may be tempted into taking a shortcut and urinate behind the tents. NO! You wouldn't do that at home either, would you? If caught, you have to pay a fine of up to 100 euro. So it's better to make your way to the next toilet in good time. There are no charges for the Wiesn toilets.

  • beer mugs with blue plau(picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    To steal a beer mug – no, under any circumstance!

    Admittedly, it is a coveted souvenir. And some people think I'll just take the jug with me. Every year thousands of beer mugs disappear. Not a good idea: Stealing a beer mug is theft. And that means a fine! So it's better to buy one. It's marked with a colorful plaque — identifying it as an honestly acquired beer mug.

  • beer tent packed with people (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Siepmann)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Keeping a seat free – no, that's very uncool

    A table like this in the beer tents is in great demand. The large tents have to close regularly due to overcrowding, especially on weekends — that's how crowded they are. Nevertheless: Do not ever take a bench and keep it free for friends. Service personnel and stewards will quickly ensure that the free seats are offered to waiting patrons.

  • women smile and hold up their beer mugs (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest

    Photographing topless exhibitionists – no way!

    Taking pictures of ladies in a party mood is okay. It's not okay to photograph women who at an advanced hour spontaneously take their tops off. They are called Blankzieherinnen. Stripping is not a problem — photographing is. It is assumed that the ladies won't want their Wiesn striptease going global on the internet. What happens in the tent stays in the tent.

    Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)


sri/sms (dpa, AP)

