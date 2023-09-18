  1. Skip to content
Oktoberfest: Revelers slightly injured in fair ride crash

September 18, 2023

The director of the "Hell's Lightning" ride said there was a slight collision involving two trains. Those injured were treated at the scene, with three sent to the hospital as a precaution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WS1R
The closed off roller coaster "Hell Lightning" ride at the Oktoberfest grounds
Munich police said an expert was going to assess the situation following the incident involving two trainsImage: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

Police in Munich said Sunday that eight people were slightly injured after a mishap involving a rollercoaster at the Oktoberfest. 

Police said the accident took place at the Höllenblitz, or "Hell's Lightning" ride on Saturday, the first day of the popular German festival.

'Slight collision' involving two trains

Ride director Will Ottens told Germany's DPA news agency that a train rolled into another stationary train for unknown reasons.

"There was a slight collision between the two trains, all the people got off the ride on their own," Ottens said.

"It was apparently a technical defect in the system. We are in the process of clarifying the matter," said the operator.

Police said that the injured were treated on site by medical services, with three being sent to hospital as a precaution.

The ride was blocked by police who said the matter required further investigation, while an expert was also summoned to give an assessment of the situation.

Repair work was reportedly being conducted on the ride, with further reports saying the ride could be up and running again as soon as Monday.

Each year Oktoberfest attracts millions of visitors, with around 450,000 people visiting on Saturday alone.

Crowds of people pictured on the first day of Oktoberfest
People from around the world fly into Munich to attend the annual Oktoberfest Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

There are numerous carnival attractions and rides at the annual event, with doctors and medics on standby to treat any possible patients.

Nearly 650 people required some form of treatment on the opening day of the event.

kb/wd (dpa, AFP)

Rina Goldenberg
Column
PoliticsDecember 2, 2022
A man sits with his face in the palms of his hands, in front of his destroyed buiilding, in Derna, on September 16, after floods washed away entire families in the coastal city

Libya flooding: Landmines pose new threat, death toll rises

CatastropheSeptember 18, 2023
