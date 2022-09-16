Oktoberfest makes a comeback with a mix of old and new
After a two-year coronavirus break, Munich's famous Oktoberfest is back! Festivities kick off September 17.
Back, at last
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Munich's Oktoberfest is finally back on. The organizers of the world's biggest beer festival have introduced a few changes, including a new "Oktoberfest" logo (pictured). They've even gone ahead and patented the "Oktoberfest" brand.
"O" for "Oktoberfest"
The new logo features a prominent "O" — for "Oktoberfest," of course. And a special font, specifically commissioned and designed for the annual beer extravaganza. The idea behind the move is to lend the festival an instantly recognizable aesthetic.
Preparations take a lot of effort
Preparing the festival grounds is lots of work, like always. 17 giant and 21 smaller tents need to erected on Theresienwiese, a vast open space in central Munich spanning 34 hectars. Inside, the tents boast enough seating for 120,000 revelers. On top of that, organizers will set up a ferris wheel and various other rides.
Keeping it green
Oktoberfest runs on renewable energy. Organizers also strive to keep waste to a minimum, and recycle water as best as they can. These have been Oktoberfest traditions, just like mighty beer jugs, traditional Bavarian volk music and sausages. In fact, in 1997, Oktoberfest was awarded a prize for its eco-credentials!
Climate neutral beer tent
Arabella Schörghuber, who runs the Paulaner tent, has gone one step further. This year, Schörghuber says, she will offset all CO2 emissions connected to food and beverages sold at her venue by financing an environmental project in Colombia, which works to protect the rainforest.
Traditional versus vegan fare
Traditional Bavarian white sausage is an Oktoberfest classic, and some 200,000 of them are consumed at Oktoberfest each year. Guests typically eat 80,000 pork knuckles and a staggering 500,000 chickens, too. But dietary preferences have been changing: This year, for the first time ever, visitors can sample vegan white sausages made from peas. They're much healthier than the original.
How much is a beer this year?
Sure, Oktoberfest has an impressive ferris wheel, great folk music and plenty of food to pig out on, but let's get real: the annual event is primarily about beer. After all, that's the main reason people visit. This year, a liter of brew costs between €12,70 and €13,50 ($12 - $13).
No COVID-19 restrictions
Although Germany is seeing consistently high numbers of coronavirus infections, Oktoberfest organizers are not imposing any social distancing or special hygiene rules. Health experts warn this could cause infections to spike. The annual beer festival is visited by guests from all over the world, who could spread the virus far and wide.
Singles welcome
For the first time ever, organizers are allowing individuals to book seats in one of the many Oktoberfest tents. In previous years, reservations were only to granted to groups of ten people. For €79 ($79) you can now book a single seat, which also gets you food and drink vouchers, plus an official Oktoberfest beer mug.
A new ride?
This year's only new ride is "Circus Circus." Although in reality, it's actually the refurbished "Magic" ride, which has been at Oktoberfest for the past thirty years. Adrenaline junkies can get their fix between 9 am and 11 pm.
Sweet nostalgia
Those interested in retro rides and history can head to the "Oide Wiesn," a special section full of historic rides and fair booths. There, you will find the legendary swing ride (pictured), as well as a tent detailing the long history of Oktoberfest, which spans from 1810 to the present, and much more.
It hasn't lost popularity
Spending time among the crowds at Oktoberfest and guzzling copious amounts of beer can be exhausting. Even so, statistics show that many come back for more. In 2019, 80% of guests had already made three visits, and almost 60% came on two separate occasions.
