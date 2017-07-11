Oktoberfest in the desert? Dubai eyes German festival

Festivalgoers looking to get their fix of pretzels, beer, dirndls and lederhosen may be turning at the United Arab Emirates instead of Germany this year.

A version of Oktoberfest is being planned for Dubai this fall, German media reported on Thursday.

The as-yet-to-be-confirmed event vows months of festivities that will take place at the same time the metropolis is set to host the World Expo, which was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the plans?

The festival is set to take place in the Dubai Marina and is slated to run from October 7, 2021, through March 31, 2021.

The event will seek to closely mirror the original Oktoberfest in Munich, according to the German mass-circulation Bild newspaper, which first reported on the plans.

Some 32 beer tents, a giant Ferris wheel and even a life-sized replica of the famous Bavaria statue that stands on the festival grounds in Munich.

Bavarian breweries and restauranteurs will be among the 620 businesses that have reportedly signed on to take part.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Beer gardens — fun in the sun Beer gardens are more popular than ever during this coronavirus summer as they offer plenty of fresh air and space. These days you can find beer gardens all over Germany, but they were created in Bavaria at the beginning of the 19th century. Back then, brewers served their beer straight from the cooling cellars along the banks of the river Isar. They set up simple tables and benches for guests.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Spoilt for choice Germany is a beer country — and that's a fact. Using only four ingredients, German brewers have managed to create over 5,500 brands of beer. And that number is growing because every week, a new beer is released on the market. But Germany manages quantity as well as quality: It's the fifth-largest beer brewing nation in the world. China is in first place.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Beer can be bought round the clock In the Ruhr area it's known as a Trinkhalle, in Mainz it is called a Büdchen, and in Berlin it goes by the name of Späti. These neighborhood kiosks sell newspapers, tobacco, sweets, and usually beer. What began more than 150 years ago as a place to sell water, now serves as an extension to city dweller's refrigerators, because the kiosk is never far away and almost always open.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks The corner pub — a temple of German beer culture Berlin's corner pubs, like the Willi Mangler in the Schönefeld district, are a part of German beer history. They have also become something of a cult. The mix of stuffy air, no nonsense food and a crowd of regular bar flies is what makes them so charming. Tourists rarely venture here, but residents of the neighborhood come to enjoy their after-work beer — freshly poured and unbeatably cheap.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Football and beer — a winning combination Beer puts football fans in a festive mood or consoles them when their team loses. Well, in normal times. But the coronavirus has also changed that. The new Bundesliga season is scheduled to start on September 18, possibly even with an audience. However, there will be a strict ban on alcohol in the stadiums. So there will be no more beer-fuelled songs from the fans.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks At traditional festivals, beer is a must Funfair stalls, brass bands, and "Schlager" music are the main ingredients of a traditional German festival. A challenge to get through unless you consume plenty of beer. Well at least until COVID-19 arrived. Even Germany's biggest folk festival can't take place this year; the Oktoberfest in Munich has been canceled, like so many other folk festivals.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks You can always have a beer Whether wedding celebration, exhibition opening or hanging out in the park — beer in Germany is always an appropriate beverage for almost any occasion and may also be legally consumed in public. For a long time, it was considered a man's drink, but now beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage among 19 to 24-year-olds — men and women alike.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Bavaria — cradle of the Beer Purity Law In Bavaria, where the German Beer Purity Law was adopted in 1516, beer has been an established part of life for centuries. Today, Bavaria has more than 600 breweries, more than any other state in Germany. In the Middle Ages, the breweries were firmly in the grip of monasteries. Some of these still exist, the oldest being Weltenburg Abbey (pictured) on the Danube.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Craft beer — modern brewing techniques Traditional breweries have now been joined by more experimental beer makers like Georg-Augustin Schmidt (pictured) and his micro-brewery "Braustil" in Frankfurt-am-Main. They produce small quantities of new, aroma-intensive varieties, often with organic ingredients and strong regional ties. The so-called craft beer scene is also booming in Hamburg and Berlin.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks How it's done — beer brewing seminars Those who are crazy about beer beyond drinking it will find more than 30 beer museums, beer hikes and beer brewing seminars in Germany. You can create your own beer at the "Grillakademie" craft beer seminar in Bochum. Participants also learn about the different varieties of beer as well as German brewing traditions and, of course, the German Beer Purity Law.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Every beer has its glass! To mark International Beer Day on August 7, here's a quick guide. From left to right: the Berliner Weisse goes in a bowl-shaped glass; Kristallweizen wheat beer in a tall glass; lager is served in a beer mug; followed by a short glass for the dark Altbier; the small, narrow glass for the Cologne Kölsch brew; the rounded glass for Pils beer; and finally the Bavarian half-liter beer mug. Cheers! Author: Christina Deicke



The Dubai Oktoberfest may mirror the one in Munich, but it also plans a few extravagant extras — including what event organizers say would be the "world's longest beer bar" and a 60-meter (197-foot) maypole.

German singers and bands will be on hand with traditional and party tunes. Even a celebrity lineup has been promised, with guests set to include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pamela Anderson and Steven Seagal, according to Bild.

Charles Blume, the head of the Berlin Christmas market and one of the Oktoberfest Dubai organizers, confirmed the event to news magazine Der Spiegel. He added that Emirati officials have already given the green light to the event.

Alcohol will be allowed on the festival grounds, but attendees will be obliged to take shuttle buses back to their hotels and not walk around the city, Blume said, adding that the compromise was an effort to respect both Emirati and German culture.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Dancing – yes, please! Having a beer in a tent is a must for every Wiesn visitor. Once you're inside, you'll be carried away by the music and the fun. People sway and dance. The rule is quite clear: on benches yes, but not on tables. Whoever tries to dance on a table risks being ordered out. And it would be a shame if the first visit to the Oktoberfest ended like this. So better to dance one level down on the bench.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Bringing your own food – no! A beer tent is not a beer garden! And that's why you are not allowed to bring your own food. Those who do are quickly thrown out. Usually there are beer gardens in front of the tents. There you can enjoy your snack without upsetting anyone.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Hendl chicken – yes, delicious! Anyone who drinks needs a good base. Hendl — or chicken pieces — are the perfect choice: Crispy, greasy and easy to eat with your fingers. To prevent beer mugs from slipping out of your hands after the meal, wipes are included.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Lift off – yeahaaaa! The Olympia Looping roller coaster serves only one purpose — fun! But wait a minute: every Oktoberfest visitor should consider the order of their Wiesn activities. Our recommendation: First roller coaster, then chicken and beer. Otherwise, centrifugal forces might have devastating effects on the stomach.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Flirting – yes, but of course! Bavarian traditional attire is clever. If you know how to wear it, you can clearly inform your surroundings that you are already "taken," or that you would like to "shop around." A bow tied to the right means: yes, I already have a partner. The loop on the left means: I would like to get to know someone.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Drinking beer – yes, most certainly! Drinking beer at the Wiesn is a rigorous sport-like activity, especially for the upper arms. The beer is served in liter mugs and its consumption requires some stamina. But one must drink correctly: Only grasp the handle, not the whole jug. It's not for the weak wristed — though some revelers pictured still have some practice to do.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Drink too much beer – absolute no no! Getting a little tipsy is very much part of the Wiesn fun. But binge drinking is simply ugly. People who stumble over the Oktoberfest drunk and who empty their stomach contents into the crowd spoil the fun for themselves and others. Rule of thumb: only drink so much that you can still remember the Wiesn afterwards.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Peeing in public – no way, yuck! At some point the beer will want out again. Discouraged by the long queues in front of the public toilets, many may be tempted into taking a shortcut and urinate behind the tents. NO! You wouldn't do that at home either, would you? If caught, you have to pay a fine of up to 100 euro. So it's better to make your way to the next toilet in good time. There are no charges for the Wiesn toilets.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest To steal a beer mug – no, under any circumstance! Admittedly, it is a coveted souvenir. And some people think I'll just take the jug with me. Every year thousands of beer mugs disappear. Not a good idea: Stealing a beer mug is theft. And that means a fine! So it's better to buy one. It's marked with a colorful plaque — identifying it as an honestly acquired beer mug.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Keeping a seat free – no, that's very uncool A table like this in the beer tents is in great demand. The large tents have to close regularly due to overcrowding, especially on weekends — that's how crowded they are. Nevertheless: Do not ever take a bench and keep it free for friends. Service personnel and stewards will quickly ensure that the free seats are offered to waiting patrons.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Photographing topless exhibitionists – no way! Taking pictures of ladies in a party mood is okay. It's not okay to photograph women who at an advanced hour spontaneously take their tops off. They are called Blankzieherinnen. Stripping is not a problem — photographing is. It is assumed that the ladies won't want their Wiesn striptease going global on the internet. What happens in the tent stays in the tent. Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)



Alcohol sales are strictly controlled in the United Arab Emirates, with tourists largely able to purchase and consume it hotels and other areas.

What's the catch?

While event organizers leaked details of the event to German media on Thursday, the festival itself has yet to be officially confirmed.

Contrary to headlines in German newspapers, Munich's Oktoberfest wouldn't be "moving" to Dubai — the two events are being organized separately.

While event organizers promise a "perfect stay" due to the United Arab Emirates' health and safety procedures with the pandemic, it remains to be seen whether further travel restrictions or advisories could hinder the arrival of festivalgoers.

What's happening with the Munich Oktoberfest this year?

The festival in the southern German city of Munich, and the one that bears the crown of the "world's largest folk festival," has not yet been called off.

However, Germany is currently battling to control a third wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainties surrounding travel and wider tourism.

Oktoberfest was also canceled in 2020 over concerns about crowds and curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The festival is, for the moment, slated to take place from September 18 through October 3.