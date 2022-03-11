Oksana Lyniv is fighting for Ukrainian musicians' futures

Conductor Oksana Lyniv is recognized internationally as a leading cultural representative of her homeland, Ukraine. In 2021 she became the first female to conduct at the renowned Bayreuth Festival. In the following interview, she expressed feelings of helplessness but also determination to do whatever she can to oppose the war and improve the situation for Ukrainians. She spoke to DW from Rome, Italy.

Deutsche Welle: What is the situation in your hometown of Brody, near Lviv?

My parents and my brother are there. There were attacks on the second day of the war. My mother and her twin sister, my aunt, have been hiding by candlelight in our root cellar. The young children in our family have been taken further away, to the Carpathian Mountains, to stay with friends, where it is safe. My father, a choir director, continues to organize concerts with his choir. They sing Ukrainian songs to boost people's spirits.

Do you fear for your family?

I'm not only afraid for my family. I'm afraid for my country, for my fellow human beings, for my nation. I am also afraid for the places I work — Lviv, whose city center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the National Opera in Odesa. This war knows no rules; the worst thing is that it is no longer even about political issues. The Russian state wants to destroy the Ukrainian nation.

Lviv is trying to protect its cultural treasures. For example, the wooden sculptures from the Armenian Cathedral have been hidden away in bunkers. The last time this happened was during World War II. My colleagues from the music scene are either in the army or helping the refugees. But Ukrainians' desire for freedom remains unbroken.

You wrote an open letter to President Putin. Why was this gesture important to you?

I wrote this letter symbolically to Putin, but it's actually an appeal to all Russians who support this war through their silence. I wrote: "Putin, I want you to understand that a human being is not a physical body but a spirit first and foremost." Ukraine has banded together incredibly, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, both young and old. People are confronting Russian tanks head-on without protection or weapons.

Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra This 11th-century Eastern Orthodox church was built to rival the Hagia Sophia, in present-day Istanbul. Its mosaics and frescoes are prized for their impressive condition. The church greatly influenced subsequent temples, and together with the nearby monastic complex known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, it helped the area become a center of Orthodox faith and thought.

Chernivtsi: Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian metropolitans With its dramatic mixing of styles, including Byzantine, Gothic and Baroque influences, this former residence of the Eastern Orthodox metropolitan bishop expresses the diverse religious and cultural identity of the Austro-Hungarian empire. Built by Czech architect Josef Hlavka from 1864-1882, the giant complex also includes a chapel, seminary and a monastery.

Lviv: Historic city ensemble Founded in the late Middle Ages, the western city of Lviv was an important center of administration, religion and commerce for centuries. The modern city still bears its medieval hallmarks, including places of worship for various religious communities. It also boasts many Baroque buildings. Its architecture shows how Eastern European influences mixed with ones from Italy and Germany.

Staro-Nekrasovka: Struve Geodetic Arc The Struve Arc is a chain of survey triangulations spanning more than 2,820 kilometers and 10 countries. Its southernmost point is in the Ukrainian town of Staro-Nekrasovka, on the Black Sea, while its northernmost point is in Hammerfest, Norway (above, in 1895; no photo from Ukraine available). Built from 1816-55, the collaborative structure helped determine Earth's exact shape and size.

Sevastopol: Ancient city of Tauric Chersonese and its chora The ruins of Tauric Chersonese, a 5th-century BC city founded by the Dorian Greeks, are located outside of Sevastopol, in southwest Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. The site includes public building complexes, residential neighborhoods and early Christian monuments, well-preserved vineyard parcels and related systems, as well as remnants of Stone and Bronze age structures.

Zakarpattia Oblast: Wooden tserkvas of the Carpathian Region This UNESCO World Heritage Site is actually a series of 16 "tserkvas," or churches, that are spread out over Poland and Ukraine in the mountainous Carpathian region. The wooden log structures were built between the 16th and 19th centuries by both Orthodox and Greek Catholic communities. They exemplify the timber-building tradition of Slavic countries, and their interiors are also quite renowned.

Zarkarpattia Oblast: Ancient and primeval beech forests of the Carpathians Also located in western Ukraine is the natural World Heritage Site of ancient and primeval beech forests. The site in its entirety includes 94 areas in 18 countries. This photo is of the Uholka-Shyroki Luh forest, which is part of the world's largest primeval beech forest. Beech started spreading after the last Ice Age, 11,000 years ago, and are now part of pristine, complex ecological systems.



Before the invasion, President Putin gave a speech to the nation in which he more or less denied Ukraine the right to exist as a separate cultural nation.

What he said was complete nonsense. Ukrainian culture is many centuries older than Russian culture. That is why he hates Ukrainians: Without Ukraine he cannot explain the origin of Russia. Kyivan Rus [a medieval federation covering modern-day Ukraine, Belarus and parts of western Russia: Eds.] is the cradle of our civilization. However, Russian discrimination against Ukrainian culture also has a long tradition; it even took place in the Tsarist Empire. It is precisely this strategy that has led to this war.

Many people are currently fleeing Ukraine, including musicians from the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, which you founded. How are they dealing with things?

Right now, "Music for Future," a kind of camp, is being set up in Ljubljana in Slovenia. Young Ukrainian musicians, both from my orchestra, which was created in 2017 with the participation of Deutsche Welle, the Beethovenfest Bonn and the German National Youth Orchestra, and other musically talented children and young people are being evacuated here. About 100 have arrived already.

What is so awful is that schools and music schools are also being destroyed in this war, leaving the young generation with no prospects. That is why it is so important for me to support at least some young artists, to create conditions so that they won't stop making music. We plan to invite members of leading European orchestras to Ljubljana so they can teach young Ukrainian musicians. For this generation, music is often the last thread that connects them with our homeland.

The current wave of support for Ukraine, with the Ukrainian national anthem sounding everywhere and every important building in the world lit up in Ukrainian national colors — that's all well and good, but what about in six months or a year? When no one can study, when the structures are destroyed? We must not allow Ukrainian culture to be destroyed. The cultural front is at least as important as the real front.

We're seeing a heated debate about whether Russian artists should also be sanctioned. Young Russian musicians are currently being excluding from competitions, and performances by Russian artists are being boycotted. What is your position?

I can understand that it is a matter of debate, but artists are representatives of their state. Sure, they can distance themselves from what the state is doing, but unfortunately far too few do, which is also true for the artists with whom I've shared the stage. There are a few, like opera director Dmitri Tcherniakov or conductor Vladimir Jurowski, who have clearly spoken out against the war and against Putin's policies. Some others, who were perhaps afraid to speak out publicly, have written to me in private. But when you look at a nation as large as Russia, their number is negligible. Unfortunately.

I know there are harsh punishments for every word spoken against the war in Russia, but I must urge Russian artists: Raise your voices! If you don't, the blood of innocent victims will be on your hands.

Editor's note: This article was translated from German. The German original was reviewed by Oksana Lyniv's representatives before it was published.