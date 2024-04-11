O.J. Simpson dies aged 76

The former star NFL football player, who was acquitted in a sensational murder trial in 1995, has died after a battle with cancer, his family said.

O.J. Simpson, the former football player and protagonist in a sensational murder trial has died of cancer at age 76, his family said on Thursday.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," a message signed by the family said on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the statement said.

What was the OJ Simpson murder trial?

After his success in football, Simpson became a film celebrity, and was featured in advertisements.

However, his legacy was forever changed after his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were killed in a knife attack in 1994.

Simpson was a suspect, and a famous slow-speed chase between police and white Ford Bronco with Simpson in the back was nationally televised before he was arrested.

Simpson was eventually acquitted in 1995 for the murders in what was dubbed the "trial of the century." However, in a separate civil trial, a jury found him liable in 1997 for the deaths, and ordered him to pay over $35 million to the families of Brown and Goldman.

Simpson was jailed in 2007 after being convicted of armed robbery and other felonies. He and five other men, two of which were carrying firearms, confronted sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel.

The former football star claimed that he was attempting to recover memorabilia and heirlooms that had been stolen from him. He was released on parole in October 2017.

More to come...