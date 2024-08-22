Oil tanker poses 'environmental risk' after Red Sea attack

A crude oil tanker carrying tonnes of crude oil and vacated by its crew after an attack in the Red Sea is now believed to pose an environmental hazard.

The attack on the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which was carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil at the time, has resulted in an environmental risk, the European Union's Red Sea naval mission "Aspides" said on Thursday.

The ship was targeted on Wednesday by multiple projectiles off the coast of Yemen, from where the Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting vessels in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The vessel has already been evacuated.

What we know about the attack

While the Sounion was at anchor and no longer drifting on Thursday, Aspides said it was still unclear whether it was still ablaze.

The ship was staffed by 25 Filipinos and two Russians as well as four private security staff. The crew were rescued by a French destroyer working as part of the Aspides mission.

"Carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, the MV Sounion now represents a navigational and environmental hazard," Aspides posted on the social media platform X.

"It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation."

Plans in place to move vessel

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations information center says that, in the attack on Wednesday, men in small boats opened fire on the Sounion about 140 kilometers (90 miles) west of the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

"Following a request from the master, the operation dispatched a ship in order to rescue the crew," Aspides said.

"While approaching the area, the [Aspides] ship destroyed an unmanned Surface Vessel that posed an imminent threat to the ship and the crew," it added. "All on board the MV Sounion were subsequently rescued and are being transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call."

The vessel is now anchored between Eritrea and Yemen. It had sailed from Iraq and was headed for a port near Athens, where many refineries are based.

Vessel owner Delta Tankers said that "plans are in place to move the vessel to a safer destination where a full assessment can be undertaken".

The Houthis, who are in control of the most populated regions of Yemen, have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack. They have targeted more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October.

