Oil tanker owned by Israeli billionare hit by 'projectile'

A hole was created in the back an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, but no one was hurt or injured during the incident. The blast was caused by a drone, according to media reports.

An oil tanker was struck by a suspected drone off the coast of Oman, the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The drone then exploded, the US news agency said on Wednesday, citing a senior military official.

Experts familiar with the incident suggested the drone was Iranian, the media outlets reported. No one was hurt in the incident.

The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters news agency without providing additional details.

The Liberian-flagged tanker is a vessel of Eastern Pacific Shipping, a Singapore-based shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Gulf of Oman is one of the most important shipping routes through which the world's oil supplies travel.

