Oil tanker hijacked off coast of England: reports

British police on Sunday declared a major incident after reports of a ship being hijacked in the English Channel.

The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," a spokesman for Hampshire Police said, according to a report by Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.

More to come...

