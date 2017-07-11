Oil tanker hijacked off coast of England: reports

Police in Britain are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel. A Libyan-registered oil tanker was due to dock in Southampton but is now surrounded by an exclusion zone, according to UK media.
British police on Sunday declared a major incident after reports of a ship being hijacked in the English Channel.
The incident off the Isle of Wight reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.
"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," a spokesman for Hampshire Police said, according to a report by Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.
