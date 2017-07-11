Oil spill hits California beaches after pipeline breach

Waters off the US state of California were hit by oil spill on Sunday after what was believed to be an oil rig pipeline breach.

Authorities closed beaches from Huntington Beach to Santa Ana as crews worked to contain the environmental damage.

California State Senator Dave Min said efforts to contain the spill came too late.

"Unfortunately, the oil spill has reached our wetlands in Huntington Beach, home of many endangered species. This is clearly an environmental catastrophe."

The oil spill trashed popular beaches and destroyed wildlife, such as birds and fish. The US Coast Guard surveilled the damage by air and worked with local and state officials to contain the damage.

Approximately four miles (6.4 kilometers) of coastline remained closed. The final day of the Pacific Air Show, which normally draws thousands to Huntington Beach, was also called off as crews worked to assess and contain the damage.

In a statement, the city of Huntington Beach said at least 126,000 gallons (98,420 liters) of oil contaminated the waters off the coast of Orange County.

"The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands," the statement read in part, adding, "while the leak has not been completely stopped, preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site."

Huntington Beach is a city of almost 200,000 residents approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

The coast guard deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms to prevent further encroachment into the wetlands and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach Surf's up! The canine competitors each have 12 minutes to prove their surfing skills. They're allowed to ride five waves and are closely observed by the judges. It's not just about their technique — the pups also get points for style.

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach Perfect wave The surf dogs have to convince the jury in different categories. They're judged on their time on the surfboard but also on the difficulty of the wave. This cool critter has caught a particularly powerful wave, but still manages an elegant exit.

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach Celebrating diversity Different dogs compete in the competition. From pugs to labradors and bulldogs, large to small, they can all take part as long as they have the talent and know how to enjoy themselves.

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach Life's a beach The competition in California attracts a great many spectators, among them many four-footed friends who watch with their owners from the beach.

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach "If in doubt, paddle out" The West Coast is known for its big waves. The vast ocean doesn´t intimidate the contestants, who appear to feel as relaxed in the water as their human counterparts.

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach Awesome! Hopefully a lot of rewards and treats await the competitors once they're out of the water. Author: Sarah Klein



ar/ (AP, Reuters)