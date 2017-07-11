Oil spill hits California beaches after pipeline breach

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An oil spill in Southern California closed beaches and led authorities to cancel the last day of the Pacific Air Show. At least 126,000 gallons (98,420 liters) of oil spilled off the coast of Orange County.
Waters off the US state of California were hit by oil spill on Sunday after what was believed to be an oil rig pipeline breach.
Authorities closed beaches from Huntington Beach to Santa Ana as crews worked to contain the environmental damage.
California State Senator Dave Min said efforts to contain the spill came too late.
"Unfortunately, the oil spill has reached our wetlands in Huntington Beach, home of many endangered species. This is clearly an environmental catastrophe."
The oil spill trashed popular beaches and destroyed wildlife, such as birds and fish. The US Coast Guard surveilled the damage by air and worked with local and state officials to contain the damage.
Approximately four miles (6.4 kilometers) of coastline remained closed. The final day of the Pacific Air Show, which normally draws thousands to Huntington Beach, was also called off as crews worked to assess and contain the damage.
In a statement, the city of Huntington Beach said at least 126,000 gallons (98,420 liters) of oil contaminated the waters off the coast of Orange County.
"The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands," the statement read in part, adding, "while the leak has not been completely stopped, preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site."
Huntington Beach is a city of almost 200,000 residents approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.
The coast guard deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms to prevent further encroachment into the wetlands and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.
