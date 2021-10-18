Oil industry

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Oil prices have experienced a steep drop in recent months, with experts not believing in a near-term trend reversal. Consumers may be happy, but most producers of the black gold certainly aren't.
The drastic fall in oil prices has pundits wondering when oil-producing nations are finally willing to strike a deal on reducing their output so as to ease the current glut. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.
In 2002, Rukam villagers sold their land to a palm oil company. Since then, they've seen their peatlands, forests and fish stocks vanish. Now they're weighing up the environmental cost of their decision and future hopes.
Argan oil is sought after around the world for its health properties and unique nutty flavor. The coveted oil is extracted from the fruit of the argan tree, which grows exclusively in southwestern Morocco. International demand for the product means business — and tourism — is booming.