Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Oil industry

Oil prices have experienced a steep drop in recent months, with experts not believing in a near-term trend reversal. Consumers may be happy, but most producers of the black gold certainly aren't.

The drastic fall in oil prices has pundits wondering when oil-producing nations are finally willing to strike a deal on reducing their output so as to ease the current glut. This page collates recent DW content on the topic.

Sudanese protesters take part in the second day of a sit-in to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government, outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The protests could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

AfricaLink on Air - 18 October 2021 18.10.2021

News+++Sudanese protesters demand return to military rule+++Cameroon separatists declare days of national mourning+++Nigeria battles to revive palm oil industry+++mRNA hopes for malaria vaccine+++Sports
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 31.08.2021

Oil industry surveys damage after Hurricane Ida - Xi Jinping talks up plans for 'green economy' - French service workers now require health pass
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 30.08.2021

Hurricane Ida slams US oil industry - Experts say chip shortage could continue into 2023
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 30.08.2021

Hurricane Ida slams US oil industry - Experts say chip shortage could continue into 2023
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 13.08.2021

New Bundesliga season kicks off amid restrictions - Fintech firms step in to fill African finance gap - Turkish rose oil industry blooming
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 5/26/21 Activists take on major oil companies in court and in the boardroom. STAR MAX Photo: Oil company logos photographed off multiple Apple devices.

Oil industry: Shareholders revolt for climate action 05.07.2021

Powerful investors are demanding climate action from oil and gas giants for the sake of their bottom lines as well as the planet.

KOMI REPUBLIC, RUSSIA - MAY 14, 2021: Cleaning up oil-containing fluid that got into the Kolva River in the town of Usinsk. The leak happened on the border of the Komi Republic with the Nenets Autonomous Area, with the source of the spill being an oil-gathering reservoir at an Oshsky oil field well. Press service of the Komi Republic Head/TASS

Opinion: I'm afraid of being outspoken about Russia's oil industry 29.05.2021

A year after the huge Norilsk oil spill, there's just been another leak — one of many. The country's oil giants fear transparency. But transparency has the power to fix the leaking pipes, says Tatiana Kondratenko.
07.03.2016 Inflation data. File photo dated 16/03/07 of an oil rig. Inflation is set to hold steady at 2.4\% when official data is published this week, despite a jump in oil prices contributing to the cost of petrol rocketing. Issue date: Sunday June 10, 2018. Oil prices were rising in May following US President Donald TrumpÕs decision to walk away from the Iran nuclear deal, raising the prospect of a disruption in supply from the Middle East. See PA story ECONOMY Inflation. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:36931829 |

Big Oil splutters — how will it survive the energy transition? 09.11.2020

Plummeting oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic sparked the biggest oil industry crisis in a century. Already facing pressure to commit to the energy transition, can these goliaths adapt in time?
July 22, 2019 – Lhokseumawe, Aceh, Indonesia - Stack of palm oil fruit after loading by workers at palm oil business shelters in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia. In Aceh the normal price of palm oil fruit is 1,600 IDR per kilogram has now fallen to 700 IDR. Data from Indonesian combined palm oil businessman or (Gapki), the decline was caused by the fall in FOB CPO prices currently around US $ 470 per Metric Tonnes (MT) and refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil in the range of US $ 500 per MT. This price is expected to last until the end of the year.

World in Progress: Indonesian palm oil puts village on the edge of ruin 17.06.2020

Valued at $60 billion, Indonesia's palm oil industry has been a boon for the Southeast Asian country. But as the village of Rukam has learned, it's a dirty business for the environment and humans alike.
1174461 Russia. 07/03/2012 An oil pumper of the Lukoil company at a well cluster near the city of Kogalym. Iliya Pitalev/RIA Novosti |

Russia: From OPEC+ offender to enforcer 09.06.2020

Moscow has struggled to comply with its pledged oil output cuts in the past, but now it's not only clocking high levels of compliance but also calling on other repeat offenders to toe the line. What's changed?

November 2019+++In 2002 Rukam villagers sold their land to a palm oil company. In the decades that followed they have seen their peatlands, forests and fish stocks disappear. Now they weigh up the environmental price of their decision and hopes for the future.

Palm oil industry leaves Indonesian village struggling with loss and regret  05.06.2020

In 2002, Rukam villagers sold their land to a palm oil company. Since then, they've seen their peatlands, forests and fish stocks vanish. Now they're weighing up the environmental cost of their decision and future hopes.
President Mutharika visit to Scotland. President of Republic of Malawi, Peter Mutharika during his address at the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. Picture date: Thursday April 26, 2018. See PA story SCOTLAND Malawi. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire URN:36197773 |

AfricaLink on Air – 07 May 2020 07.05.2020

Covid-19 impact on Nigeria oil industry as revenues fall 80 percent +++ Malawi candidates submit election bid +++ MALI Tuareg rebellion +++ CPJ calls on Burundi to release 4 Iwacu journalists
The global economy was shattered before the coronavirus

The global economy was shattered before the coronavirus 24.04.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the existing cracks in the global economy: rampant consumption, a race to the bottom and growing inequality. Now is the time for radical change, says Kate Ferguson.
++++++++++++++++++ Archiv 2013 ++++++++++++++++++++ FILE - In this March 29, 2013, file photo, workers tend to a well head during a hydraulic fracturing operation outside Rifle, in western Colorado. The Colorado Supreme Court has struck down attempts by two cities to ban or delay fracking. The Monday, May 2, 2016, ruling is a victory for the oil and gas industry and for state officials who say only state government can regulate energy, not cities or counties. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) | (c) picture-alliance/dpa/B. Linsley

Exxon Mobil: Oil giant prosecuted over climate 'lies' 13.11.2019

Falling profits, nervous investors and now allegations of climate deception — can things get any worse for Exxon Mobil? DW's Sabrina Kessler in New York says the oil giant is now lurching toward the future.
Argan nuts from Argan tree, Argania spinosa, leaves and Argan oil bottle +++ (C) Imago/Westend61

Living Planet: Morocco's thriving argan oil industry 10.10.2019

Argan oil is sought after around the world for its health properties and unique nutty flavor. The coveted oil is extracted from the fruit of the argan tree, which grows exclusively in southwestern Morocco. International demand for the product means business — and tourism — is booming.

BRYANSK REGION, RUSSIA. JANUARY 16, 2006. Logos of the Transneft company and the Druzhba pipeline, L-R, seen on the Druzhba main oil pipeline at the Novozybkov oil pumping station in Bryansk Region. Photo ITAR-TASS / Alexander Saverkin +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

How the oil industry and Russia trivialize the Druzhba pipeline disaster 03.06.2019

The Russian government and European oil refineries have reported only sparsely and misleadingly about a big pipeline disaster that has sent customers scrambling for alternative supplies and led to refinery outages.
Show more articles