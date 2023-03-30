Oil from sunken Philippine tanker devastates Mindoro Island

Nature and EnvironmentPhilippinesOil from sunken Philippine tanker devastates Mindoro IslandTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPhilippines55 minutes ago55 minutes agoOil continues to leak into the sea from a tanker that sank off the Philippine island of Mindoro four weeks ago, badly affecting nearby communities as well as marine life. Authorities have banned fishing indefinitely. https://p.dw.com/p/4PZCVAdvertisement