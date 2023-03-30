  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Nature and EnvironmentPhilippines

Oil from sunken Philippine tanker devastates Mindoro Island

55 minutes ago

Oil continues to leak into the sea from a tanker that sank off the Philippine island of Mindoro four weeks ago, badly affecting nearby communities as well as marine life. Authorities have banned fishing indefinitely.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZCV
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger

Ukraine updates: Bucha marks one year since liberation

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Ghana: Cerebral palsy football offers escape from stigma

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A forest outside Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Japan accused of failing to block Russia's timber exports

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

Immigration: Germany unveils plan to tackle labor shortages

BusinessMarch 30, 202302:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture59 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport. In the background, one of his supporters holds up a sign that says "Witch Hunt."

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

Law and Justice3 hours ago01:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage