  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
PoliticsUnited States of America

Ohio votes down plan that would've hindered abortion rights

29 minutes ago

Issue 1 would've lifted the threshold for a referendum to pass from 50% to 60%. It was considered a battleground for legal abortions ahead of a vote to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uw1B
Ohio voters cheering the resuls
Voters saw the failure of the referendum as a win for reproductive rightsImage: Jay LaPrete/AP/picture alliance

Voters in the American state of Ohio on Tuesday rejected a measure that would make it harder to amend the state's constitution, including an upcoming referendum to guarantee abortion rights.

The proposal, known as Issue 1, would have lifted the threshold for passing future changes to the state constitution from 50% of voters to 60%.

It would also have made it harder for such changes to get on the ballot in the first place.

With more than 1.2 million votes counted, 60% of Ohioans had voted no to reject the proposal, compared with 40% who voted yes. The Associated Press has called the race.

Biden welcomes result as win for democracy

Although Issue 1 did not explicitly mention abortions, the proposal was considered a battleground for a separate measure to enshrine "a fundamental right to reproductive freedom" in the state constitution, which will be voted on in November.

"This measure was a blatant attempt to weaken voters' voices and further erode the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions," US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"Ohioans spoke loud and clear, and tonight democracy won."

Campaigners against Ohio's Issue One celebrating
Organizations, including One Person One Vote and the Ohio Unity Coalition, campaigned against Issue 1Image: Jay LaPrete/AP/picture alliance

Reproductive rights advocates now have their sights set on November's vote.

"Great news! Ohioans showed up to the polls and rejected the opposition's attempts to undermine democracy and restrict reproductive freedom," said Alexis McGill Johnson, head of reproductive health organization Planned Parenthood.

"Abortion is on the ballot this November. Mark your calendars now, Ohio!" she added.

In Ohio, around 59% of voters are in favor of legal abortions in most or all cases, according to an Associated Press poll from last year.

zc/jsi (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bare legs of a woman sitting in an examination chair with the stand of an ultrasound machine on her left.

US: The long road to abortion

US: The long road to abortion

The Supreme Court overturned its landmark ruling on abortion in June 2022. Since then, many abortion clinics have had to close. Many women seeking safe abortions are now forced to travel hundreds of miles.
SocietyJune 23, 20237 images
This illustration of birth control medication Opill

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

The drug, Opill, will be available online, in pharmacies and in grocery stores by early next year. The approval comes amid a heated debate in the US regarding reproductive rights, after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Human RightsJuly 13, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A supporter holds a picture of Niger General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the powerful presidential guard at a rally in support of Niger's junta.

Niger junta digs in as ECOWAS ponders next step

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ibtissam Jraidi celebrates with her arms raised in the air.

African women are World Cup's biggest winners

African women are World Cup's biggest winners

Sports16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese coast guard ship uses water canons on a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal

South China Sea confrontation hits China-Philippines ties

South China Sea confrontation hits China-Philippines ties

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Euro notes and guns confiscated by police

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) holds a Quran to his chest during a visit to the Juma Mosque in Derbent, Dagestan as three other men look on

Sweden Quran burnings: How the Kremlin benefits

Sweden Quran burnings: How the Kremlin benefits

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.

Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Music18 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage