Officials twice halt Bulgaria-England Euro qualifier for racist chants

With the visitors leading 4-0 at halftime, officials in Sofia have already twice stopped a Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England because the home fans were shouting racist comments. Another stoppage would end the match.

Football fans from across the world have taken to social media to vent their outrage at the level of racism. Bulgarian fans attempted to apologize for the behavior of their compatriots in the stands.

Bulgaria's captain, Ivelin Popov, spent halftime trying to convince the home fans to simmer down, and several were removed before play resumed, but speculation remains as to whether the match will be played to completion.

England's players had hinted before the game that they might walk off the pitch if facing excessive abuse

This story will be updated as and if the game continues.

