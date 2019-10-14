 Officials twice halt Bulgaria-England Euro qualifier for racist chants | News | DW | 14.10.2019

News

Officials twice halt Bulgaria-England Euro qualifier for racist chants

Officials have stopped the Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England twice because of racist comments hollered by the home fans in Sofia. At the start of the second half, England had a commanding 4-0 lead.

EM 2020 Quali | Bulgarien - England | Spielunterbrechung (Reuters/Str)

With the visitors leading 4-0 at halftime, officials in Sofia have already twice stopped a Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England because the home fans were shouting racist comments. Another stoppage would end the match.

Read more: England's trip to Bulgaria marred by terrace racism fears

Football fans from across the world have taken to social media to vent their outrage at the level of racism. Bulgarian fans attempted to apologize for the behavior of their compatriots in the stands.

Bulgaria's captain, Ivelin Popov, spent halftime trying to convince the home fans to simmer down, and several were removed before play resumed, but speculation remains as to whether the match will be played to completion.

EM 2020 Quali | Bulgarien - England | Spielunterbrechung (Reuters/Action Images/C. Recine)

England's players had hinted before the game that they might walk off the pitch if facing excessive abuse

This story will be updated as and if the game continues.

mkg/msh (AP, Reuters)

