Officials: Kazakhstan crash likely due to Russian fire

CatastropheKazakhstanOfficials: Kazakhstan crash likely due to Russian fireCatastropheKazakhstanHalida Abbaro12/26/2024December 26, 2024Russia is playing down reports that its forces caused a plane crash in Kazakhstan which killed at least 38 people. Aviation experts say the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet was likely targeted by a Russian surface-to-air missile.