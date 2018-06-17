 Off-season fun in the Scottish Highlands | DW Travel | DW | 28.03.2019

Travel

Off-season fun in the Scottish Highlands

The wild charm of the Scottish Highlands draws tourists from around the world during the summer months but as DW's Susan Bonney-Cox found out, it also has much to offer in the off-season, too.

Reportage die Highlands von Schottland in den Wintermonaten (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

I made Inverness, the historical capital of the Highlands and the most northerly city on the British mainland, my base to explore what this area offers outside of the tourist season. Inverness, which officially gained its status as a city in 2000, is economically booming and rapidly expanding; the city center, situated beside the wide and fast-flowing River Ness, is not only attractive, but provides great shopping opportunities and has a wide range of bars and restaurants to explore.

Watch video 04:38

Euromaxx City - Inverness

Paying Nessie a visit

The tourist season in the Highlands usually begins around Easter and continues through autumn as visitors flock there to go hiking, kayaking, climbing, golfing and biking in these vast swathes of untouched nature. But even with moderate sunshine, there's plenty to explore outdoors. 

View across Loch Ness (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

The road round Loch Ness offers regular places to stop and take in the views

A 20-minute drive outside of Inverness gets you to Lochend which marks the start of Loch Ness; here, this immense body of water stretches out beside the road. A short drive further brings you into Drumnadrochit, home to the Loch Ness Centre, where you can immerse yourself in the history of the Loch, including, of course, the famed Loch Ness monster and the reported sightings of it. The exhibition allows you to decide whether you believe in the existence of such a creature, known affectionately as Nessie, and what kind of animal it might be.

Urquhart Castle ruins on Loch Ness (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

Castle Urquhart on Loch Ness

From here, it isn't far to Urquhart Castle — a ruined fortress dating from 1509, overlooking Loch Ness, which was destroyed during the Jacobite uprising of 1745. A comfortable stroll brings you into the ruins where you can explore the remnants of this former family castle, whilst at the same time enjoying some fantastic views across the clear waters of Loch Ness, which is at its deepest around Urquhart Castle.

Watch video 05:05

A royal trip through the Highlands

Rocking back to the Bronze Age

The Clava Cairns, a well-preserved Bronze Age burial site also near Inverness, are another popular tourist spot. Under age-old elm trees and surrounded by ancient stones you are free to roam the area which contains the remains of the three burial houses that are over 4,000 years old.

Stone marking the grave of the dead from Culloden Battle in 1746 (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

Stones on Culloden Battlefield mark the places where government soldiers and clansmen alike are buried

A short journey, just a few kilometers, up the road brings you to Culloden Battlefield. In April 1746, this moor was where the aforementioned Jacobite Uprising came to a final, brutal head. It was the last pitched battle on British soil. In less than an hour of fighting, around 1,500 men lay slain. The moor remains a graveyard for the fallen.

Heading further east, about an hour's drive brings you to Elgin, with its historical town center and famous cathedral. This historic ruin dates from 1224. Following repeated fires and extensive repair work, it eventually fell victim to the 1560 Reformation. 

Elgin Cathedral ruin (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

Elgin Cathedral, once a splendid place of worship, was known affectionately as the 'Lantern of the North'

Biking, hiking and bird-watching  

A short 40-minute drive from Inverness gets you to Aviemore in the Cairngorms National Park, in the heart of the Highlands.

From here you can drive up through woods along the river Luineag to Loch Morlich, popular in the summer with water sports enthusiasts, and a busy spot for ducks all year round. It is an established starting point for hikers, and many of the pristine cycle paths lead past here. Driving further up brings you to the base of the mountain cable car train.

Loch Morlich, a lake in the Cairngorms (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

Loch Morlich, a lake in the Cairngorms

As I progressed up the road, I was surprised and amused by a couple coming towards me on skateboards. The Cairngorms offer mountain fun all year long, from hiking and climbing in the warmer months, to skiing in winter (make sure to check if and when the cable car runs).

I ventured along the path leading uphill for a while, finding the naturally paved walk rather pleasant. This is where I encountered amateur wildlife photographers Gary from Luton and Mark from Gateshead. Both were hiking up to the snow in order to take pictures of rare animals like the ptarmigan bird, snow hares and even reindeer.

As they continued their climb, I was surprised to see a red grouse pop out from behind some heather quite close to me.

A red grouse in the Highlands (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

A red grouse in the Highlands

Getting into the spirit

Tomatin whisky distillery (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

To make this Highland whisky, the spirit is distilled twice

Another popular tourist attraction in the Highlands are the many whisky distilleries - there is even a whisky route on which you can discover the different distilleries. I booked a tour about 20 km (12 miles) outside Inverness in the small village of Tomatin, at the distillery of the same name. I joined tour guide Barbara, who led us through the distillery, explaining the history of Tomatin – which apparently is Gaelic for "hill of the juniper bush."

Alongside tourists from the Netherlands, Germany, Scotland and a family group from Spain, I got to learn – in great detail – how Highland Malt Whisky is produced.

Reportage die Highlands von Schottland in den Wintermonaten (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

Scotch whisky has to mature in oak casks for at least 3 years

Barbara enthralled us with tales of illegal distilleries from over 500 years ago, explained what defines a Highland from a Speyside whisky, what a monkey-shoulder is and what the heart, head and feet of the spirit are.

Having been briefed on malting, mashing, fermentation, distillation, pot stills, spirit safes, and maturation we returned to the visitor center where the non-drivers were given three 'drams' to taste; as a designated driver, I was handed a neatly wrapped miniature bottle of whisky to taste later.

Watch video 03:57

Kedgeree - a Scottish stew

Food glorious food!

Back in Inverness, I dove into some traditional quality pub food at McGregor's pub. The crowd-funded establishment also offers an extensive range of craft beers and local gins and whiskies. This venue has established itself as a meeting place for local musicians – something to look out for!

My personal highlight though, was the Mustard Seed, a restaurant based in a former church on the banks of the River Ness. The place is vibrant and cozy, with a fireplace in the middle of the restaurant and a menu that offers lots of local produce. I would recommend the mussels, smoked salmon and highland cattle steaks - but the restaurant offers several vegan and vegetarian options, too.

Mustard Seed restaurant in Inverness – salmon main course (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

Mustard Seed restaurant in Inverness – salmon main course

Any meal in Scotland should end with a dram of local whisky; the Mustard Seed provides a useful menu listing the different varieties according to their taste features, such as peaty, smoky or smooth. This should be accompanied by a piece of tablet — the crumbly, grainy Scottish cousin of fudge.

I thoroughly enjoyed my off-season adventure in the Scottish Highlands but was very aware that I had seen just a small corner of this breathtakingly beautiful area. Anyone thinking of traveling here should do so regardless of the time of year.

  • Schottland Edinburgh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Locke)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Edinburgh

    The Scottish capital is over 1,300 years old and is packed with culture and history. The castle, the old town center, and the many museums make Edinburgh Scotland's most popular tourist destination.

  • Großbritannien Schottland Das schottische Parlament in Edinburgh (DW/I.Quaile)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Scottish Parliament

    A sight-seeing tour of Edinburgh should always include this futuristic building. The Scottish Parliament has been sitting here since 2004. On March 28, on the eve of the British government formally launching Brexit, a majority of delegates here supported a new Scottish independence referendum.

  • Schottland Highlands (picture-alliance/empics/A. Milligan)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    The Highlands

    Mountains, moors and sheer endless heaths: For centuries, the Highlands provided the backdrop for many battles for independence against the English. Back then, the clan chiefs used to retreat into the Highland. Today, hikers get to enjoy the region's tranquility and untouched nature.

  • Jacobite Steam Train (picture-alliance/StockPix/S. Lawson)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Hogwarts-Express

    Those who don't want to hike can always hop on a train, like the Jacobite Steam Train, which is better known as the Hogwarts Express. The Harry Potter movies made this traditional train and the rough beauty of the Highlands world famous.

  • Schottland Ruinen Castle Urquhart am Loch Ness (picture-alliance/S. Celeste)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Loch Ness

    In Scotland a lake is called a "loch," and this one is thought to be home to Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster, an aquatic being said to live in the lake. Nobody has actually seen it, but every year newspapers run stories of reported sightings. Far more real are the old stones of Urquhart Castle, one of Scotland's most beautiful castle ruins.

  • Berliner Highland Games (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    The Highland Games

    There are nearly 100 Highland Games events which all include curious disciplines like tug-a-war, the caber toss, and the stone-put. Here Scots prove that they are real men under their kilts! Originally, the Highland Games were part of Scottish clan gatherings. Today, they are popular public festivals for locals and tourists.

  • Blair Castle Blair Atholl in der Grafschaft Perth (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Blair Castle

    Scotland has more castles than inhabitants, and Blair Castle is one of the most beautiful. It was regularly renovated over the centuries, but its origins date back to the year 1269. It has 32 fully furbished rooms on show as well as an armory and a display of hunting trophies.

  • Schottland Steinsetzung in Callanish (picture-alliance/robertharding/L. Frost)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Callanais Stone Circle

    Who would have guessed that the Scotts were the inventors of stone circles! One of the most impressive, the Calanais Standing Stones, can be found on the Isle of Lewis. This gigantic monument encompassing 50 stones was created some 5,000 years ago. England's Stonehenge is a good 1,000 years younger and yet more famous. How did the English do that?

  • Schottland Architektur Armadillo und Hydro in Glasgow (picture-alliance/robertharding/K. Deakin)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Glasgow

    These modern day monuments can be found in Glasgow. After the industrial decline, Scotland's biggest city reemerged with a new image. Modern architecture and design now define the cityscape. The Clyde district was developed on the old riverfront, which is where you'll find these buildings, the Hydro and Conference Centre, whose Clyde Auditorium was designed by Sir Norman Foster.

  • Großbritannien Schotland Wirtschaft eine Auswahl diverser Whisky Flaschen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 reasons to visit Scotland

    Scottish whisky

    It is called the "water of life" and it is Scotland's national drink. There are more than 100 whisky distilleries in Scotland and the list of the various types and blends seems never-ending. So all that remains to be said is "Slainte Mhath" - a local toast. And we say: here's to a wonderful travel destination and its very friendly people.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


