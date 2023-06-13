  1. Skip to content
Of Lava and Life - The Volcano Eruption on La Palma

12 minutes ago

On 19 September 2021, a new crater opens up on the Atlantic island of La Palma. Unexpectedly, it heralds the biggest volcanic eruption in Europe for five centuries...

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ryfo
Dokumentation " Der Vulkan von La Palma - Die Rückkehr des Lebens "
Image: Albatross World Sales
Dokumentation
Image: Albatross World Sales

and is an impressive demonstration of Nature’s destructive power.

Spawned by fire: On 19 September 2021, a new crater opens up on the Atlantic island of La Palma.  No one guesses that this is the prelude to the biggest and most destructive volcanic eruption to occur in Europe for five centuries - a rare opportunity for scientists to watch evolution at work.

 

Dokumentation
Image: Albatross World Sales

For almost three months, the volcano hurls out gigantic chunks of pyroclastic material, lava and ash. At times, several lava flows move down the mountainside at a speed of 120 meters per hour. Anything in their way is destroyed and buried under a layer of lava up to 60 meters thick. 

 

 

Dokumentation
Image: Albatross World Sales

 

The volcano leaves behind an eerie scene at the foot of the mountain massif: The only reminders of the densely populated valley are chimneys sticking out of the tops of solidified hills of lava. A snow-like layer of dust transforms huge areas of the island into a nightmarish lunar landscape. But new life is emerging from the devastation.

The documentary charts the scientific work carried out on the volcano from the first day of the eruption.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 21.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 21.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 21.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 22.07.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 23.07.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 24.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 26.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 24.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

