

Syrian filmmaker Talal Derki followed a radical Islamist family for two years. His award-winning film provides an insight into childhoods marked by extremist ideas.







What happens to children and young people who are traumatized by years of bloody and destructive war, with no hope of peace in sight? What happens when parents, relatives and other caregivers preach only hatred and revenge?







Talal Derki captures the daily life of rebel leader Abu Osama and his extended family during the war in Syria. The family lives in a village in the northwest of the country, near Idlib - an area dominated by radical Salafists. The Islamists of the al-Nusra Front train children and young people to become religious fighters.



The documentary "Of Fathers and Sons" conveys what price people have to pay in this cruel civil war. The film has received numerous awards and was screened at international festivals to great acclaim. Among other awards, it was nominated for an Oscar in 2019, and received the 2019 German Film Award and the 2018 "World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize" at the Sundance Film Festival.



