OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6%

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sharply hiked its 2021 global growth forecast on Tuesday to 5.6%.
The deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus program have greatly improved the world's economic prospects.
Tuesday's figure is an increase of 1.4% from the Paris-based organization's December forecast.
The report analyzed data from across the OECD's 36 most-wealthy member states. During the presentation of its report, the OECD said:
Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 3%, the report said.
France's growth is forecast to be greater than Germany's, at 5.9% this year.
Chief economist Laurence Boone said the top priority should now be to produce coronavirus vaccines.
He warned delays and further coronavirus mutations that defy treatment could weaken the expected recovery.
Fully deploying vaccines "throughout the world"as quickly as possible would "save lives, preserve incomes and limit the adverse impact of containment measures on well-being,'' the report said.
