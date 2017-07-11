OECD: Coronavirus has slowed migration

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of people all over the world, and particularly that of migrants, according to a new report by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Yet it also concludes that it is thanks to migrants that essential services have been provided in OECD members, despite the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus, particularly in the sectors of health care, retail and in delivery and courier services. Even when borders were closed during the strictest lockdown period, various governments, including in Germany, introduced exceptions to allow workers into the country to help with the harvest.

Migrants comprise 24% of doctors and 16% of nurses in OECD member states, and have often been on the front line in the fight against the virus. Migrants have also been disproportionately infected by COVID-19, as they are often in closer contact with others who are contagious and frequently live in close quarters.

According to the report, migrants are twice as likely to contract the virus than the rest of the population. A quarter of those who work in the hospitality industry in the EU are originally from non-EU states, a rate that is twice as high as in other economic sectors. Often people working in this sector only have temporary contracts, and migrants are often the first to lose their job during an economic downturn. The report noted that it's still too early to know the full extent of the damage caused by COVID-19, but said migrants living in southern Europe, in Ireland, Sweden, Norway and the US have been particularly badly hit.

The children of migrants have also been badly hit by school closures

Migrant children hit by school closures

The children of migrants were also badly hit by the closure of schools in many countries and the transition to home schooling and online learning. On average, their parents were less likely to be able to buy a computer if necessary, than other parents. Some of them were also unable to help their children because of language barriers. Children were often at a disadvantage because of lack of space at home.

The pandemic has also had a dramatic impact on migration, which reportedly decreased by 50% in the first six months of 2020 because of border closures, travel restrictions and a decrease in flight availability. The authors of the study do not foresee any major changes in this regard even if the economy gets a boost. They predict that those who have stopped going to the office will continue to work from home in the foreseeable future and students will attend online lectures and seminars. People will generally become less mobile.

Watch video 03:13 Share Refugee camps under threat Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZcHT Fear of a COVID-19 outbreak in migrant camps

Fears of rise in xenophobia

The report also looks at the impact of COVID-19 on countries of origin as well as destination. For instance, many migrants who used to transfer money to their relatives in their countries of origin will no longer be able to do this which will have an impact on local economies too. Unemployment will probably rise as a result of the pandemic. The authors of the report also raise concern that destination countries will clamp down on illegal migration and provoke frustration in countries of origin.

They raise fears that racism and xenophobia could rise in OECD states as a result of unemployment if migrants are perceived as economic rivals. Some states have introduced campaigns to combat such misconceptions. In some countries, where migrants have been wrongly accused of being responsible for the spread of the virus, there are also campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of xenophobia.

The authors of the report concluded that migration remained an integral part of life, on that linked us together. Stefano Scarpetto, director for employment, labor and social affairs at the OECD, said the restrictions and isolation engendered by the pandemic had shown how much we needed other people. He also said that there was a risk that the progress made with regard to migration and integration could be lost as a result of the pandemic. He suggested therefore that governments should consider the integration of migrants as a long-term investment with advantages for everybody.

This article was translated from German.