 Oceans key to solving climate crisis, say world leaders | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.12.2020

Environment

Oceans key to solving climate crisis, say world leaders

Co-chaired by Palau and Norway, the Ocean Panel of 14 coastal nations has declared its commitment to 100% ocean sustainability by 2025 under the guise of a 'blue economy'.

Ozeane als Schlüssel zur Lösung der Klimakrise

Covering over 70% of the earth's surface, oceans have massive unlocked potential to fight climate change, and to drive robust, sustainable economies. This is the upbeat assessment of 14 coastal and ocean nations banded under the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, or Ocean Panel. The global collective that comprises almost 40% of the world's coastlines has today announced its commitment to sustainably manage 100% of national ocean waters by 2025.

Fighting climate while growing economies

The pledge includes measures to mitigate climate change as warming oceans plunge coastal nations into a climate emergency. The Ocean Panel notes that the protection of mangroves, seagrasses and salt marshes that comprise 'blue carbon' ecosystems can help sequester carbon in order to meet the 2050 Paris climate agreement emissions-reduction targets needed to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

"[Blue carbon] can sequester carbon dioxide at rates up to four times those of terrestrial forests on a per area basis," said Janis Searles Jones, CEO of the Ocean Conservancy, a US-based NGO dedicated to protecting oceans.

Thick mangrove growth along the banks of a lagoon
islands and coastline seen from the sky

Preservation of mangroves and salt marshes will create essential carbon stores

Meanwhile, the 2050 target can be further met via the boosting of clean ocean energy such as offshore wind farms and tidal and wave power. Ocean Panel sustainability plans will include targets, incentives, and infrastructure improvements that could generate 40 times the current ocean energy output.

The sustainable ocean plans also aim to arrest biodiversity loss, to tackle pollution, and stop widespread overfishing and illegal fishing - which is currently threatening the highly biodiverse marine life in the Galapagos Islands, as Chinese trawlers are in the spotlight over the plunder of Latin American waters.

The end goal is to sustainably revive marine-based economies and cultures that rely on fisheries and tourism. As detailed in several Ocean Panel special reports that inform today's announcement, such blue economies will create 12 million net jobs and produce up to six times more food from the ocean by 2025.

"We had to decide between protecting the ocean and using it," said Jane Lubchenco, a marine ecologist and co-chair of the Ocean Panel's expert group who headed the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during Barack Obama's first term as president. Calling this a "false dichotomy," she asserts that the ocean must be viewed "as a solution, not just a victim."

The current 14 Ocean Panel members comprising Australia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, Ghana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, Norway, Palau and Portugal want to inspire the leaders of all other coastal and ocean states to commit to 100% sustainability by 2030.

"The Ocean Panel calls on every leader of ocean and coastal states to join us and turn our 100% goal into reality," said Tommy Remengesau Jr., president of Palau and Ocean Panel co-chair.

Endless expanse of turquoise sea, white sand bank and blue sky

As an Ocean Panel co-chair, Palau is leading the blue economy wave

Can non-binding targets succeed?

Founded in 2018, the Ocean Panel has shown much early ambition, also aiming to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030 — a significant target since much of the high seas are subject to highly complex treaties.

Though the current commitments are not legally binding, Jane Lubchenco says voluntary agreements are the way forward.

"They are the decision-makers," she said of the presidents and prime ministers who have signed onto the commitments that are termed 'transformations'. "They have the power to deliver on the commitments that they are announcing."

Rather than scientists trying to push their research and recommendations into the policy realm, Lubchenco says the Ocean Panel has worked for two years to "connect that knowledge to policy and action."

Watch video 01:09

Our warming oceans

A country like Australia has been dragging its feet on climate change, maintaining "insufficient" Paris targets and opting for a gas-led pandemic recovery. Yet its conservative prime minister Scott Morrison has personally embraced the goals of the Ocean Panel to help shore up its ocean-based fishing, tourism and recreation industries. The jewel in the crown of the island nation's marine and coastal ecosystems, the Great Barrier Reef, where 50% of corals have died since the 1990s, is set to benefit from a sustainable ocean plan.

Plans for a blue economy aim to protect oceans that form Earth's life support system from climate-linked temperature rises that are not only bleaching coral reefs but reducing the oxygen required for life. Marine life is disappearing at twice the rate of land species.

While today's announcement is "a seminal moment in international efforts to support and sustain oceans," according to Peter Thompson, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for the Ocean and supporting member of the Ocean Panel, there is some fear that changed governments may not maintain the pledges, and that monitoring is necessary.

"Sustainable management of the ocean needs a sustainable system of governance, too," states an editorial in Nature journal published on the occasion of Ocean Panel announcements.

"[A] potential pitfall is the follow through on the plans and commitments," says Janis Searles Jones. "Failure to implement the plans and commitments would be a huge missed opportunity."

A waste wave crashing
three wind turbines in the ocean

Harvesting tidal power and boosting offshore wind capacity are central to climate mitigation measures outlined by the Ocean Panel

League of ocean nations

Making good on what Erna Solberg, Norwegian prime minister and Ocean Panel co-chair calls "one of the greatest opportunities of our time," has required that major economic powers like Canada and tiny Pacific island nations like Palau, with a population of some 17,000 people, work together.

"The threat that climate change poses to the ocean is a common challenge that requires collective action," said Namibian President Hage G. Geingob in the Ocean Panel statement. "Therefore, we hold hands with the global community in charting a pathway towards a low carbon, climate-resilient future that secures a healthy ocean and human well-being."

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ocean Panel's end goal is as much economic as environmental.

"We understand how vulnerable we are to financial shocks and health crises," said Palau president Tommy Remengesau Jr. of the still-unfolding coronavirus crisis. "We need the ocean more than ever to drive a sustainable, long-term recovery."

  • The Russian Space Station Mir, backdropped against Earth as the sun rises (NASA)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Our blue planet

    It's not called the blue planet for nothing. The ocean covers up to 71% of the Earth's surface and 90% of the biosphere. It is integral to life and provides anywhere between 50 to 80% of the planet's oxygen, making it a vital part of the carbon cycle. The ocean's origins are still unknown, but it is thought to have formed 4.4 billion years ago, providing a catalyst for early life-forms.

  • Underwater shot with sunrays and fishes in deep tropical sear (Colourbox/S. Dmytro)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Mysteries of the deep

    Despite its sheer size, we actually know very little about the ocean. In fact, over 80% of this underwater realm has yet to be mapped or explored. Scientists are working to unlock its mysteries, which could help us better understand environmental change and how to manage vital ocean resources in times of climate change.

  • Waves crashing against a boat at sunset

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    The planet's climate regulator

    We do know that the ocean plays a major role in regulating the Earth's climate by absorbing solar radiation, distributing heat and driving weather patterns. But climate change is already starting to disrupt this balance, affecting the ocean's ability to perform key ecosystem tasks, such as carbon storage and oxygen generation.

  • Colorful reef fish among coral (picture-alliance/blickwinkel)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Teeming with life

    The ocean is home to at least 230,000 known species. Coral reefs on the sea floor provide a safe-haven for invertebrates like crabs, starfish and mollusks, as well as colorful reef fish. Plant life flourishes in the shallow depths, while bigger creatures like sharks, whales and dolphins roam the deep open waters.

  • A 'squidworm' photographed in deep, dark water (Laurence Madin, WHOI)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Weird and wonderful creatures

    Unsurprisingly, scientists also think up to two-thirds of all ocean species may still be undiscovered. But researchers are finding new species every year — many of them unlike anything found before, such as this squidworm (pictured), discovered in the Celebes Sea in 2007. What else might be lurking down there is anyone's guess.

  • A before and after image of a coral bleaching event in American Samoa. (XL Catlin Seaview Survey)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Warning signs

    But the ocean is under pressure. One of the most obvious examples being the increase of coral bleaching events in reefs around the world. Increased temperatures and pollution stress corals, causing them to expel a special kind of algae which allows them to grow and reproduce, leaving behind a ghostly skeleton. Some corals can recover, but prolonged stressors increase the chances of reef mortality.

  • A swirling school of fish in the Pacific Ocean

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    No refuge

    Climate change is also seriously impacting marine species, with recent research showing that local populations of fish, mollusks and crabs are disappearing at twice the rate of land species. Extreme temperatures are the main culprit, as the ocean offers fewer places to hide from the heat. Sadly, the majority of ocean species won't be able to evolve fast enough to adapt to the changing conditions.

  • An aerial view of chunks of sea ice which have broken away from the Greenland ice sheet (Getty Images/M. Tama)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    The big melt

    In the cryosphere — parts of the Earth's surface covered in solid water, including ice and snow — atmospheric warming is causing the melting of glaciers and ice. The current melting event is already contributing to global sea level rise and could also lead to higher levels of ocean acidification, thanks to methane released from seafloor permafrost in the Arctic Ocean.

  • A beach in Algarve Portugal, with buildings on top of a cliff overlooking the sea. (imago)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Losing a lifeline

    Humans are inextricably linked to the ocean. For thousands of years communities have thrived along the coast, relying on it for food and livelihoods. Today, more than one billion people live in low-lying coastal regions which are likely to be impacted by rising sea levels.

  • Trawler fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Ocean: Earth's life support

    Disappearing wilderness

    But this connection has come at a cost. Just 13% of the world's oceans are completely free from human activities such as fishing, with almost no true wilderness left along coastal areas. Technological advancements mean even the farthest reaches of ocean in the Arctic are no longer untouched. Protecting the remaining wilderness will be a challenge for generations to come.

    Author: Ineke Mules


