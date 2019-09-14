 Ocean Viking charity vessel rescues 109 migrants in Mediterranean | News | DW | 18.09.2019

News

Ocean Viking charity vessel rescues 109 migrants in Mediterranean

The charity vessel's mission continued, as a second operation brought the total number of people rescued to more than 100. The boat is one of many carrying out such missions in the Mediterranean.

A newborn baby is carried onto the Ocean Viking

The Ocean Viking rescue boat picked up a total of 109 migrants off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, according to the organizations that run the charity vessel.

The rescue team carried out two separate missions, that also included a newborn baby being taken on board.

"We have just rescued 48 people from a wooden boat in distress, 53 nautical miles from the coast of Libya," Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee wrote on Twitter.

MSF added: "In a 2nd operation today, @MSF_Sea &  @SOSMedIntl teams have just completed the rescue of a rubber boat in distress. Many of the 61 survivors are being treated by #MSF medics for fuel inhalation. This brings the total number of rescued people onboard #OceanViking to 109."

"Women, very young children and a newborn are among the survivors now safely onboard the Ocean Viking, now heading to investigate another possible case," they added.

Malta u-turn

In a separate development, Maltese authorities accepted on Tuesday to take in the 90 migrants saved by an Italian coastguard boat in its search and rescue zone, calming a standoff with the newly formed Italian government.

Malta had insisted that the rescued people should be taken to the nearest safe port, which in this instance was the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Read more: Captain of migrant rescue ship refuses Paris award

However, Tuesday's development has seen that reluctance dissipate.

Last week, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that Germany was prepared to take in 25% of migrants who arrive in Italy by boat from North Africa ahead of EU talks on the issue in the coming weeks.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    From the rich to the poorest

    Once a luxury sailing boat, the Astral was donated to Proactiva Open Arms by Livio Lo Monaco, a successful Italian entrepreneur based in Spain. After refurbishing, the Astral started conducting search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean area on July 1.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    Rescuers on board

    The Astral crew is a mixed group of experienced rescuers, doctors and sailors, most of them volunteering during their vacation. Many joined the ranks of Proactiva Open Arms in Lesbos (Greece) last year, assisting refugees arriving from Turkey. The team rotates after a two-week mission off the Libyan coast.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    Born again

    Several women make it on to the raft boats carrying their babies with them. Many get pregnant after being sexually abused during their journey across northern Africa or at the hands of human smugglers in Libya.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    Rescue and transfer

    Given its small size -30 meters in length- Astral aims to assist refugees until they are transferred to a bigger boat. Here a batch of refugees is taken to the Vos Hestia, a rescue vessel currently operated by Save the Children in the central Mediterranean.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    Look but don't touch

    Refugees are rarely brought aboard army vessels due to strict military protocols. "Unfortunately, European institutions are missing while they delegate the weight of the rescue operations on the handful of NGOs working in the area," Astral captain Riccardo Gatti told DW.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    Riders on the storm

    The lack of bigger vessels in the area and bad weather conditions often force Astral to take the refugees to port. On those occasions, they get crammed inside the boat where there's literally no space to lay down and rest.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    On solid ground

    Refugees are taken to southern Italian ports. "Some will ask for political asylum while others will be sent back following immigration agreements between Italy and their countries of origin," Frontex officials told DW. The International Organization for Migration has identified and located around 280,000 migrants in Libya.

  • Rettung von Flüchtlingen im Mittelmeer (DW/K. Zurutuza)

    From luxury boat to refugee rescue vessel

    Coming aboard

    When there are no bigger vessels around the Astral has to cater for the refugees. Over 15,000 have been assisted by the NGO since last July. Rescue operations are coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center based in Rome.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Libya)


jsi/se (Reuters, dpa)

