 Ocean energy about to ride a wave | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.02.2021

Environment

Ocean energy about to ride a wave

Tidal and wave energy is a greatly underutilized renewable power source that could be the missing link in the bid for a carbon free future.

Pressebild Billia Croo | Wave Energy Test Site, Orkney

While the Orkney archipelago off the northern Scottish coast might only boast around 22,000 inhabitants, it has become a global hub for harnessing a boundless renewable energy source: the ocean.

For two decades, Orkney's fast-flowing tidal inlets and coastlines battered by ocean swells have been test sites for fledgling wave and tidal stream energy prototypes. More are being expanded and plugged into the UK grid.

One Scottish ocean energy company, Orbital Marine Power, has been testing tidal stream technologies that are ready to go large-scale, including a giant turbine capable of powering over 1,700 homes. With the first "O2" turbine due to be deployed this year at Orkney's European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), and another to follow in 2023, it is one of several commercial marine energy farms that could contribute up to a fifth of the UK's power needs.

A yellow submarine-like vessel glides through the ocean

The exterior of an Orbital tidal turbine at the Orkney tidal test site

The long road to harnessing marine power

Bringing a renewable energy source like ocean energy to market has, as with wind and solar, demanded extensive research and development. But tidal and wave energy lost significant momentum in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. "The industry kind of hit a wall," said Ian Masters, professor of marine energy at the University of Swansea in Wales. "Those of us involved have had to reinvent ourselves."

For technical reasons, wave energy itself has proven difficult to harness. Of the countless wave generator prototypes designed and tested in the last 20 years, very few have reached commercial scale — despite much promise.

The key problem is variability. AbuBakr Bahaj, professor of sustainable energy at the UK University of Southampton and editor-in-chief of the International Marine Energy Journal, says that because waves are in constant flux and move in multiple directions and heights, devices must also be flexible and durable enough to both harness energy and handle heavy and constant motion. "It’s very difficult to capture a lot of energy," he said.

Despite the success of the worm-like Pelamis Wave Power energy converter — the first wave-based generator worldwide to be connected to the national grid in 2004 before the project went into administration a decade later — Bahaj explains that wave energy is currently being perfected at a reduced scale to remotely power smaller coastal communities. 

a worm-like device sits in the water

This vast, worm-like Pelamis Wave Power energy converter was still generating power for the UK grid in 2012 before the company shut due to lack of funds

A yellow tube device floats in the water behind a wave

The Orkney wave energy testing site in Billia Croo continues to search for the ultimate prize: A device that can unlock the untapped energy held on coastlines around the world

Tidal stream energy on the other hand is significantly more reliable. Based on the pull of the moon and earth's rotation, tidal flows are "very predictable," said Bahaj. "You can do a plan for the next 15 years of energy coming from tidal without missing a minute." Tidal energy can be a reliable backup within a renewable power grid that is vulnerable to wind and solar power variability — a role that is often being filled by climate change-inducing fossil energy, natural gas.

Blue energy surge

Despite a stuttering beginning, global wave and tidal stream energy production, a 2020 report found it had risen tenfold between 2009 and 2019.

Marine energy industry group Ocean Energy Europe is attempting to harness this growth with its 2030 Ocean Energy Vision. By bringing the marine energy price down to a competitive 90 euro ($108) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the next decade — the same price as wind — the ultimate goal is to increase output to 100 gigawatt hours (GWh), which it says would cover 10% of Europe's current electricity needs.

While the ambitious target draws on the vast potential of Europe's sea basins, the UK, which has around 50% of Europe's tidal energy and 35% of its wave energy, will be key to achieving the target. Indeed, the UK government says 20% of power for electricity could be drawn from the ocean, raising output to above 30 GWh of domestic capacity.

But these targets remain a long way off, with just 1.5 MW of tidal stream capacity added in Europe in 2019, and just above 0.5 MW for wave energy. By contrast, around 3.5 MW of offshore wind capacity was installed across Europe that year.

Such ocean energy growth will be dependent on the subsidies and feed-in tariffs, and falling price, that have allowed solar and wind energy to expand massively in the past two decades.

This could soon be a reality.

Watch video 04:03

The energy of waves - can we use it?

Renewable ocean power turns the tide

Later this year, the UK government is tipped to reform the "Contract for Difference" incentive mechanism so that wave and tidal power is calculated separately from offshore wind — low carbon marine energy projects will be subsidized to be price competitive, but this time without factoring in much cheaper offshore wind.

This is expected to be a significant indication for investors. "Once there's a market signal, then that's us out of the starting blocks as a sector," said Matthew Finn, commercial director at the Orkney-based European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), which has been testing and demonstrating tidal and wave energy device prototypes in the sea for nearly two decades. The hope is to make up ground on "first generation technologies like solar and wind that are pretty bankable now and attract a lot of finance," Finn said. 

But attracting investment will also depend on the promise that technology can scale up.

Vast waves crash against a lighthouse
More gentle waves lapping at a rugged shoreline

Both wave and tidal power offer untapped potential for clean energy

Finn explains that the single Orbital tidal stream turbine operating at the EMEC site produced 3 GWh of power in 2019, which is about 7% of Orkey's annual energy demand — at peak capacity it supplied 25%.

"If you scale up a little bit, we just need around 12 of those machines to meet Orkney’s electricity demand," said Finn. "We're starting to see tidal get to the point where it can attract far more investment."

Orbital Marine Power has heeded the call, and says it has obtained £3.4 million (€3.87 million) in government investment and £7 million in private funding for its new O2 turbine, in addition to support from the EU's Horizon 2020 Floating Tidal Energy Commercialisation project.

Simec Atlantis Energy is another pioneering Scottish tidal stream company that is looking to commercialize tidal energy. Unlike the floating Orbital design, its MeyGen project uses four 1.5 MW tidal turbines deployed on the seabed to the south of the Orkney Islands. They have already produced over 30 GWh to the grid.

After several prototypes and rigorous environmental impact testing, MeyGen turbines have been combined into an array of four devices. Simec Atlantis Engery is now looking at deploying the next four and eventually building this out to a 80 MW farm that could become the world's largest tidal energy plant — it is also spawning marine energy projects internationally, including in Japan.

"If MeyGen's work really expands and they go from 6 MWh to 50 or 100 MWh, that will really break the back of the issue around capacity, and around funding," said AbuBakr Bahaj.

Driving a green economy

The promise of industrial and high tech jobs will further seal ocean energy's future, says Masters. Marine power has the potential to revive struggling port cities and towns that once relied on fossil fuel industries. Masters notes that ship-building is a shadow of what it used to be in the UK, while the ongoing transition out of oil and gas has contributed to rising unemployment in maritime cities.

Ocean energy projects are already filling the void, having created vital new industrial clusters from Cornwall to the Isle of Wight and the Welsh coast up to the Orkney Islands.

The evolving power sector is utilizing existing industrial infrastructure to create "jobs that don't exist any more or that we need to change," said Masters.

  • A view of ancient windmills of Nashtifan in Khaf, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Ancient origins

    These windmills in Nashtifan, northeastern Iran, are among the oldest in the world. Made of clay, straw and wood and standing up to 20 meters (65 feet) tall, they've been catching the area's strong winds to grind grains into flour for centuries. One of the few such windmills still in operation, they were registered as a national heritage site by Iran's Cultural Heritage Department in 2002.

  • View of windmills at Zaanse Schans in Netherlands at sunset

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Land of windmills

    Early Persian models inspired the classic windmills of Europe, which have become a symbol of the Netherlands. Used to power industry and pump water out of the lowlands, there are still around 1,000 Dutch windmills left today. Sails can be used to convey messages, such as a death in the family, a happy occasion or a period of inactivity. Sail signals were even used to warn against Nazi raids.

  • Wind turbines in a field beside a highway; Palm Springs, California

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Renewable leader

    Modern wind turbines are used around the world to provide a clean, sustainable source of energy, such as here in Palm Springs, California. Wind energy is the largest renewable energy source in the US, providing more than 7% of the country's electricity in 2019. In the European Union, wind energy accounts for around 15% of total supply, mostly generated in Germany, Spain, the UK, France and Italy.

  • The Strata building at the Elephant and Castle in London

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Catching the breeze

    Wind turbines aren't just restricted to windswept fields and coastlines. Modern structures have also begun adding them as an alternative way to generate electricity, though the idea isn't widespread just yet. The Strata building in London, which opened in 2010, is the world's first building to integrate wind turbines into its design. They generate 8% of the tower's energy needs.

  • A prototype of a floating wind turbine in Lower Saxony, Germany

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Riding the waves

    This floating version, tested on a small lake in Lower Saxony in April 2020, could end up bobbing off the coasts of Europe in the coming years. The new model is tethered with a line to the seafloor, rather than anchored with steel frames, reducing costs and allowing it to be used in waters up to 100 meters (330 feet) deep. Energy company EnBW and Aerodyn Engineering are behind the project.

  • A prototype of the Wind Tree, a tree with small wind turbines for leaves

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    Power in the park

    Smaller wind turbines haven't generally been worth the expense. But the Wind Tree, introduced by French green tech company NewWind in 2015, uses small, leaf-shaped turbines — some outfitted with solar panels — to produce around 80% of the average household's electricity needs. Quiet and stylish, they don't need much of a breeze to get going. But they're pricey: a basic model costs nearly €50,000.

  • Children play at a new playground made of recycled materials such as windmill blades in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

    Global Wind Day: The power of wind

    A whirlwind of fun

    The lifespan of the average wind turbine is around 20 to 25 years. After that, they're decommissioned and usually end up in landfills — the blades, longer than the wing of Boeing 747, are made of resistant fiberglass and difficult to recycle. But this playground in Rotterdam found a home for at least five old blades, creating a maze-like climbing structure complete with slides and climbing nets.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


