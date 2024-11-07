  1. Skip to content
Obinna Obioma: Celebrating African Identity

November 7, 2024

World-renowned photographer Obinna Obioma lives and works in Nigeria and New York. His work has evolved from simple portraiture to exploring the human condition, identity, and African heritage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mkh1
A model wears light-colored clothing designed by Obinna Obioma
Image: Obinna Obioma

 

Also on Afrimaxx:

 

Sopranist Pretty Yende in London
Image: DW

Pretty Yende: From the small town to the big opera stage

Pretty Yende has been a star of classical music ever since her performance at the coronation of British King Charles III in 2023. But as an African opera singer, she is still an exception on the international stage. We accompanied her in a very special royal role.

 

Kwanga is a traditional Congolese bread made from cassava.
Image: DW

Kwanga: A true taste of Kinshasa

In the bustling capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, one humble dish stands out among the rest: kwanga. Made from cassava, this traditional bread is loved by many for its deep connection to Congolese culture.

 

Fashion Model Telmo Martins from Angola
Image: DW

Challenging Albinism Discrimination in Angola

Fashion Model Telmo Martins from Angola is taking up the fight against albinism discrimination. After having walked the region's biggest runways, he now dreams of shows in Europe.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 08.11.2024 – 17:30 UTC
SAT 09.11.2024 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 10.11.2024 – 16:30 UTC
 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/- 0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5