Obama heaps praise on Merkel in latest memoir

In a memoir to be released on Tuesday, former US President Barack Obama offered a slew of praise for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In his book, A Promised Land, Obama wrote that Merkel initially viewed him with skepticism — positing that this may have been because of his strong speeches and "exaggerated rhetoric."

He did not, however, resent that skepticism. "For a German head of government, an aversion to possible demagogy was probably a healthy attitude," he said.

Read more:Obama meets 'my friend Angela' in Berlin

Over the years, he found Merkel to be increasingly agreeable, he said, calling her "reliable, honest, intellectually precise and friendly in a natural way."

However, he criticized Germany's policy on Greece during the country's debt difficulties after the financial crash, when Merkel and then-Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) had held fast to austerity and reducing public borrowing as the answer to almost all economic difficulties.

"I noticed that they [Merkel and French former President Nicolas Sarkozy] rarely mentioned that German and French banks were some of Greece's biggest lenders, or that much of Greeks' accumulated debt had been racked up buying German and French exports — facts that might have made clear to voters why saving the Greeks from default amounted to saving their own banks and industries," Obama wrote.

Read more: Merkel receives Obama's final call to a foreign leader

Obama also criticized former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who he felt was "no real counterweight" to Merkel.

Unlike Merkel, Obama wrote, Sarkozy appeared too disorganized to construct a serious plan for economic reform, adding that Sarkozy's approach lacked "ideological consistency."

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? Who will blink first? German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump are at odds on Iran, trade, NATO and many other issues. But their differences seem to run deeper — and even be personal: Trump is said to have called Merkel "stupid." During talks at a NATO summit in late 2019 the pair seemed to be staring each other down.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? Who's the boss now? The picture raised eyebrows around the world: Merkel and Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018. Is Merkel in control here, standing above Trump, as the true leader of the free world? Or is he the boss — the only one sitting? The image was released by the German government, captioned as a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? The handshake that wasn't President Trump appeared standoffish when he hosted Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March 2017. While in the Oval Office, the US president refused to extend a hand to the chancellor in front of media, a stiff image that defined their first encounter. Merkel may well be hoping to meet a new president at her next visit to the White House.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? Look me in the eye Merkel's bond with Barack Obama stands in sharp contrast to her relationship with Trump. The chancellor and Obama seem to have become friends over the course of his two terms as US president. This picture was taken in November 2016, when Obama came to Berlin for a farewell visit — just a few days after Donald Trump was elected as his successor.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? All smiles Merkel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, at the White House in June 2011. Obama praised her commitment to European unity. Observers also saw the award as proof of good German-American relations.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? A time to make friends At the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in 2015, Merkel and Obama got along well. The chancellor was able to count on US support on many topics, such as in the fight against climate change. This ended abruptly when Trump became president in 2016.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? Do you feel the same? Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, made enthusiastic remarks about Merkel's love of freedom right after their first meeting. At the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July 2006, he gave her an impromptu neck massage that took the chancellor by surprise. Still, it didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? Pork chop politics In July 2006, Bush enjoyed putting a piece of grilled wild boar on Merkel's plate. Merkel had welcomed him to her constituency on the coast of the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The barbecue was the highlight of the visit to Merkel's political home base.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? This land is my land In 2007 Merkel visited Bush at his ranch in Texas. Bush personally chauffeured Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in his American-made pickup truck. Merkel and Bush agreed to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? Trans-Atlantic love At the funeral service for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in July 2017, former President Bill Clinton delivered a funny and emotional eulogy. "I loved him," he said. When he sat down again, he reached for Merkel's hand.

Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure? That's a good one! November 2009: Merkel has just delivered a speech before the US Congress in Washington, DC. While the applause went on, then-Vice President Joe Biden entertained the chancellor, making her laugh. Hopes would be high for the German-American friendship, if Biden were to be elected president. Author: Peter Hille



'Strategic acumen and unwavering patience'

He additionally outlines Merkel's career in brief for readers, saying that while growing up in the former East Germany, Merkel initially "kept her head down." Over the course of her rise to the top of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, however, Obama writes that Merkel demonstrated what went on to shape her career as a whole: "organizational skills," "strategic acumen" and "unwavering patience."

Read more: US election: Merkel says Germany will stand 'side by side' with US on world issues

Prior to the book's release, Obama further praised Merkel in an interview with German broadcast group RTL. "I think very much of Angela Merkel. She has been an outstanding political leader, not only for Germany, but for Europe and the world," he said in the interview, conducted in Washington on Friday.

Obama also touched on President-elect Joe Biden's victory when talking to RTL: "This election has at least stopped the bleeding for now," he said, referring to the Trump presidency.

The first volume of Obama's memoir is 1,024 pages long, and is being published in 25 languages on Tuesday.

Read more:Merkel welcomes Obama under cloud of Trump

lc/msh (dpa, AFP)