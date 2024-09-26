NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted on criminal charges — reports

Eric Adams has been indicted in a federal corruption investigation and is the first mayor in New York City history to face a federal charge while in office.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on multiple criminal charges in a federal court in Manhattan, according to US media outlets.

The indictment detailing the charges remains sealed for now. Media outlets say Adams, a Democrat, could appear in court as soon as Thursday.

In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams, said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as “entirely false, based on lies.”

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office.

What did Eric Adams say?

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target and a target I became," Adams said. "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit."

"If I'm charged, I know I'm innocent. I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth," Adams said.

The Adams administration was already reeling from a series of high-level resignations amid at least four federal probes.

Before news of the indictment broke, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also a Democrat, called on Adams to resign.

"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City," Ocasio-Cortez, a New York congresswoman who represents parts of the city, said in a post on X.

The charges against Adams come after the FBI last November searched the Brooklyn home of his chief fundraiser and in the wake of a slew of resignations by top city officials in recent weeks.

mfi/rm (AP, Reuters)