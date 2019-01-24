 Nuremberg archaeologists restore rare Bronze Age chariot burial artifacts | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 25.01.2019

Culture

Nuremberg archaeologists restore rare Bronze Age chariot burial artifacts

A rare find: The Germanic National Museum is restoring the remains from a Bronze Age chariot burial. It will take years to examine and restore the artifacts before they are presented to the public.

Germanisches Nationalmuseum Nürnberg - Überresten eines sogenannten Wagengrabes (GNM/A. Regenfus)

The artifacts from a "chariot burial," a grave where the deceased was buried with his wagon, in the Lower Bavarian market town Essenbach, have been handed to the Germanic National Museum (GNM) in Nuremberg for restoration. They will be displayed in a GNM collection in the future.

Angelika Hofmann, head of the GNM Prehistoric and Early History collection, said the "urn field culture" (1,300 - 800 BC) find was exceptionally rare. "Only the most important personalities were buried like that," she explained, adding that only two chariot burials from that age have been found so far, making the Essenbach find the third. 

Germanisches Nationalmuseum Nürnberg - Überresten eines sogenannten Wagengrabes (GNM/A. Regenfus )

A gold ring found in the grave

It was the grave of a member of the elite "having an economic, political or religious influence." Such an elite "didn't even make up one percent of the population at the time," said Hofmann.

In the municipality of Landshut, construction workers developing a housing estate in 2011 found the grave in which the deceased person had been buried along with a horse's harness and wagon.

Exhibits at the GNM, Golden Cone (GNM/D. Messberger)

The artifacts from the chariot burial will find a new home near the museum's famous Golden Cone

There was not much left, as bodies were cremated in that era: a sword, a gold ring, a razor, ceramic vessels and the bronze fittings of the wagon bear witness to the importance of the dead person. The grave, recognizable as a rectangle marked by discolorations in the soil, measures 2.15 by 1.15 meters. 

The chariot burial was part of a larger burial place that holds about 30 urn graves. Archaeologists will now clean, analyze and restore the artifacts — only then will they be shown in the "Bronze Age Elites" section in the museum's permanent exhibition, alongside other treasures like the Golden Cone of Ezelsdorf and the Bronze Helmet of Thronberg.

  • The Nebra sky disc (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A 'forged' sky

    The Nebra sky disc is a sensational archaeological find: It features the world's oldest known depiction of a cosmic phenomenon. It was found by treasure-hunters with a metal detector in Saxony in 1999. Estimated to be 3,600 years old, the bronze disk with gold symbols reveals an impressive understanding of astronomical phenomena combined with the religious beliefs of its time.

  • The Venus of Hohle Fels (Urgeschichtliches Museum Blaubeuren/J. Wiedmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The most ancient depiction of a human being

    The Venus of Hohle Fels was discovered in 2008 in a cave in southwestern Germany. The nearly six-centimeter ivory figurine is believed to have been worn as an amulet. It is dated to between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago, making it the oldest known depiction of a human being in prehistoric art.

  • Ancient golden hat (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/C. Plamp)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    A mighty hat

    The exhibition at Berlin's Gropius Bau museum shows three of the world's four known Golden Hats from the Bronze Age (1000 BC). They served as a symbol for deities and priests in a sun cult that was practiced in Central Europe during that period. Made of thin gold leaf, the hats are presumed to have covered a similarly-shaped headdress made of organic material.

  • Ancient lamps (Römisch-Germanisches Museum der Stadt Köln; Foto: Axel Thünker, DGPh)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The treasures of Cologne's wharf area

    Archaeologists uncovered thousands of finds — including these oil lamps from the first century A.D. — in the mud on the site of the former Roman port in Cologne. At the time, the newly established Roman settlement was an important trade center, where one could easily find goods from North Africa, Pompeii or Aquitaine. A 1,900-year-old Roman boat was also discovered in Cologne in 2007.

  • Golden jewelry (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Stuttgart/Y. Mühleis)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The secrets of a Celtic princess

    At the end of 2010, a complete early Celtic tomb of a noblewoman was retrieved from the earth near the southern German town of Herbertingen. It contained bronze and gold jewelry that were imported from afar. The find provided further evidence that trade with the rest of Europe was already strong by the sixth century BC.

  • Carved deathbed from Haltern (LWL-Archäologie für Westfalen/S. Brentführer)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Roman luxury in the grave

    A particular Roman tomb was discovered in the town of Haltern, in North Rhine-Westphalia. It contained, along with the remains of a man, an intricate bone-carved kline, which is a bed for the dead. The kline was transported from Italy to Germany to guarantee Roman luxury even after death. The 1,900-year-old deathbed was reconstructed from thousands of fragments.

  • Pressebilder Ausstellung Gropius Bau | Bewegte Zeiten. Archäologie in Deutschland | Faustkeil von Maschen (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    The 'Swiss knife' of the Stone Age

    The hand axe, the longest-used tool in human history, was already in circulation around two million years ago in Africa. The hand axes found in Eurasia were much younger however, dated back to 600,000 years ago. The all-round tool was likely to have different functions such as chopping, cutting, scraping, hitting and even throwing. This piece of flint stone is at most 35,000 years old.

  • Fritz Wrampe rider sculpture (Museum für Vor- und Frühgeschichte Berlin/A. Kleuker)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Rider on the firestorm

    This bronze rider was among the 11 sculptures unearthed in Berlin's historical center in 2010, a discovery known as the Berlin Sculpture Find. The 1933-34 sculpture by Fritz Wrampe, listed as "degenerate art" by the Nazis, was believed irretrievably lost. The works removed from museums were however stored by the Nazis in a depot. The rider was deformed by the heat of WWII bombings on Berlin.

  • Bronze Age spears (Landesamt für Kultur und Denkmalpflege Mecklenburg-Vorpommern)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Europe's oldest battlefield

    At the end of the 1990s, thousands of human bones and weapons were unearthed along the Tollense River in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. It turned out to be the oldest archaeologically verifiable battlefield in Europe discovered to date. Though it remains unclear where they were all from, the warriors traveled great distances to join the battle. Several of the 3,300-year-old artifacts are shown in Berlin.

  • Distillation still from the Renaissance (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/J. Lipták)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An magician's laboratory

    At the end of 2012, pots, cups, retorts and distillation stills — an entire laboratory — were found in Wittenberg, the city of Renaissance alchemist Dr. Faustus. The artifacts were however broken into 10,000 pieces. Pieced back together, they revealed the oldest known laboratory in Europe, dating back to 1520-1540.

  • Ancient decoration on clay plaster (Landesamt für Denkmalpflege Hemmenhofen/M. Erne)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    An ancient protective decoration

    An incredible find was discovered near Lake Constance in southern Germany: a Neolithic decoration on clay plaster. It shows that humans were already heavily decorating their houses by 4000 BC. The segment displayed in Berlin is believed to be a complex depiction of ancestors or deities that were to protect the house.

  • Pilgrim badge (Archäologisches Museum Hamburg)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    Christ in the grave

    Pilgrim badges were worn in the Middle Ages by Roman Catholics as souvenirs of their pilgrimage, and some of them took their badge with them to the grave. This lead alloy pilgrim badge from the 13th-14th century was found in Harburg (today part of Hamburg). It shows Christ riding on a donkey.

  • Hacksilver from the Cortnitz hoard (Landesamt für Archäologie Sachsen/U. Wohmann)

    13 recent archaeological finds in Germany

    900 grams of hacksilver

    In 2005, a hiker in Upper Lusatia happened to find an important trove of silver, known as the Cortnitz hoard. Most of the coins and silver jewelry pieces from the 11th century were hacked. The fragments came from Bohemia and Moravia, but also from Bulgaria, Scandinavia and even Baghdad. Hacked fragments of silver served as currency before official coinage was established.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (eg)


