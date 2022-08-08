Number of the week: 792,000

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An explainer video from the ContextoDW series on the "DW Espanol" YouTube channel achieved more than 792,000 views.
The topic of the explainer video from the ContextoDW series: There is a fear of civil war in the USA. The racist, ethnic and political violence of recent months has fueled debate in the country as to whether society is already so divided that a civil war can occur. Is it just scaremongering or is a conflict of this magnitude actually possible?
Most of the video users came from Mexico and the USA.