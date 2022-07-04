 Number of the week: 675,000 | dw.com/figures | DW | 04.07.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 675,000

A video showing Turkish police arresting participants of a Pride march in Istanbul has reached 675,000 views on the "DW News" Facebook channel

The video "Turkish police arrests more than 200 Pride participants" has reached 675,000 views on the DW News Facebook channel. Turkish police violently broke up a Pride march in Istanbul last Sunday. Hundreds were arrested and many were beaten by police officers, a journalists' union reported. "We are here to celebrate our existence  but, as you can see, this is not allowed," said one of the participants. The Facebook post generated more than 51,000 interactions.

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com