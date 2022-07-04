Number of the week: 675,000

The video "Turkish police arrests more than 200 Pride participants" has reached 675,000 views on the DW News Facebook channel. Turkish police violently broke up a Pride march in Istanbul last Sunday. Hundreds were arrested and many were beaten by police officers, a journalists' union reported. "We are here to celebrate our existence – but, as you can see, this is not allowed," said one of the participants. The Facebook post generated more than 51,000 interactions.