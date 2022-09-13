 Number of the week: 5.8 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 13.09.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 5.8 million

A video on the TikTok channel "Berlin Fresh" about concentration camps in Germany has achieved 5.8 million views.

Number of the week, KW 37 EN 5.8m

What are the rules of conduct and dress codes when visiting concentration camps in Germany? A video on the TikTok channel "Berlin Fresh" addressed this topic and generated more than 695,000 likes and over 5.8 million views. Watch the video here

The video is part of a series of videos dealing with educational topics. 

