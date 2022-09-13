Number of the week: 5.8 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A video on the TikTok channel "Berlin Fresh" about concentration camps in Germany has achieved 5.8 million views.
What are the rules of conduct and dress codes when visiting concentration camps in Germany? A video on the TikTok channel "Berlin Fresh" addressed this topic and generated more than 695,000 likes and over 5.8 million views. Watch the video here.
The video is part of a series of videos dealing with educational topics.