Number of the week: 4.2 million

A video by JaafarTalk on the show's Tiktok account generated around 4.2 million views. The topic: women's rights.
The video shows an excerpt from an episode of JaafarTalk with Kuwaiti singer Shams. It points out that the opinions of women in the Arab world are still neither desired nor tolerated. She was often called names and insulted when she openly expressed her opinion.
JaafarTalk's TikTok offering was launched just a few days ago. Three videos have already achieved more than one million views.