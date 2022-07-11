 Number of the week: 3.9 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 11.07.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 3.9 million

A Youtube short by "DW Euromaxx" about the Berlin memorial commemorating the Nazi book burnings in 1933 generated 3.9 million views.

The short, half-minute video from DW Euromaxx, originally produced for the TikTok channel DW Berlinfresh, is about the memorial in Berlin commemorating the book burnings by the Nazis in 1933.

In May, the same video appeared on the DW Euromaxx Instagram account, where it has already reached 8.4 million views. On TikTok, the video has reached 1.4 million views so far.

