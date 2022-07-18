 Number of the week: 3 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 18.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FIGURES

Number of the week: 3 million

Programs for Latin America has surpassed the threshold of three million subscribers on the DW Español YouTube channel.

Zahl der Woche KW 29 EN

The program's recipe for success: international and regional news, regular in-depth explainer formats like Contexto DW and Plaza Francfort.  

The coverage of the pandemic, the protest movements in Colombia and Cuba, and the war in Ukraine drove strong traffic. From postings of current TV reports to videos from other DW departments, the offers were developed further in a targeted manner.

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com