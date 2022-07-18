Number of the week: 3 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Programs for Latin America has surpassed the threshold of three million subscribers on the DW Español YouTube channel.
The program's recipe for success: international and regional news, regular in-depth explainer formats like Contexto DW and Plaza Francfort.
The coverage of the pandemic, the protest movements in Colombia and Cuba, and the war in Ukraine drove strong traffic. From postings of current TV reports to videos from other DW departments, the offers were developed further in a targeted manner.