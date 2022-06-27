Number of the week: 2.6 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A Facebook video from DW Business about the largest soup kitchen in the world generates 2.6 million views and over 15,000 shares.
The soup kitchen featured in the video on the DW Business Facebook account is located in the Indian metropolis of Amritsar and prepares 16.5 tons of food every day. That's enough for at least 100,000 meals. On some days, it serves free hot meals to up to 200,000 people.
