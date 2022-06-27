 Number of the week: 2.6 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 27.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FIGURES

Number of the week: 2.6 million

A Facebook video from DW Business about the largest soup kitchen in the world generates 2.6 million views and over 15,000 shares.

Number of the week, KW 26 EN

The soup kitchen featured in the video on the DW Business Facebook account is located in the Indian metropolis of Amritsar and prepares 16.5 tons of food every day. That's enough for at least 100,000 meals. On some days, it serves free hot meals to up to 200,000 people.

Click here to watch the video on Facebook. 

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com