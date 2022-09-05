Number of the week: 2 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A new episode of "Focus on Europe" has generated two million views on the DW Russian YouTube channel.
Heat records in Europe, dangerously low river levels, the situation on the Belarus-Poland border and much more: a recent episode of DW's "Focus on Europe" covering these topics has achieved over two million views on the DW Russian YouTube channel. The full episode is available here (in Russian).