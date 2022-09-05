 Number of the week: 2 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 05.09.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 2 million

A new episode of "Focus on Europe" has generated two million views on the DW Russian YouTube channel.

Number of the week, KW 36 EN

Heat records in Europe, dangerously low river levels, the situation on the Belarus-Poland border and much more: a recent episode of DW's "Focus on Europe" covering these topics has achieved over two million views on the DW Russian YouTube channel. The full episode is available here (in Russian). 

