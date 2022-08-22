 Number of the week: 1.9 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 22.08.2022

Figures

Number of the week: 1.9 million

A video about prostitution has garnered 1.9 million views on the DW Arabic Facebook channel. It tells the story of a young Indian actress who is the daughter of a sex worker.

Number of the week KW 34 EN

A video about prostitution has garnered 1.9 million views on the DW Arabic Facebook channel: Jayashree Ramish Patil, a young Indian actress, is trying to break the stigma of sex work through the play "My mother is the strongest woman I know." The insightful and inspiring message from the young woman, whose mother had worked as a prostitute, was first posted on the Facebook account of DW Stories.

