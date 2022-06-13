 Number of the week: 1.8 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 13.06.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 1.8 million

A video about the often risky work of delivery drivers in India has received around 1.8 million views and 1.6 million minutes watched on the DW Hindi Facebook account and has been shared around 4,000 times.

DW Number of the week, KW 24 EN

In India, too, delivery service customers can have food delivered to their homes in just a few minutes. But this often puts the lives of delivery drivers at stake while the companies are not keeping their promises to employees. 

The video on this topic has received around 1.8 million views and 1.6 million minutes watched on the DW Hindi Facebook account and has been shared around 4,000 times.

DW Hindi Account

