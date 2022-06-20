Number of the week: 1.7 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The broadcast with the cover story "How long will Putin's resources last to wage war?" generated 1.7 million views and more than 8.3 million minutes watched on the Facebook channel of DW Russian.
Other topics were: Criticism of the German government over delayed arms deliveries, and the death sentences against three foreign fighters who were taken as prisoners in the separatist region of Lugansk.