Number of the week: 1.6 million

Two videos on the Facebook channel "DW Russian" together have achieved 1.6 million views.
In two videos DW Novosti, a program of DW Russian, covered the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region and its territorial gains.
With around 7.5 million minutes watched each, the broadcasts of the two videos are by far the most viewed Facebook videos of the week in terms of watchtime.