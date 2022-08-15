 Number of the week: 1.2 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 15.08.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 1.2 million

A DW Business Special on the impact of Western sanctions against Russia has generated more than 1.2 million views on the "DW News" YouTube channel.

Number of the week, KW 33 EN

While Europeans are feeling the pinch of high energy costs and the prospect of a harsh winter, some are wondering if the West's sanctions against Russia were efficient. The collapse of the Russian economy has apparently failed to materialize, and Moscow continues to earn billions from its oil and gas exports worldwide. 

The entire DW Business Special video can be viewed here.

