Number of the week: 1.1 million

A video on the DW Persian Instagram account about Iranian woman Mahsa Amini has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.
The Iranian woman Mahsa Amini was arrested on Tuesday for her allegedly "un-Islamic" outfit. She later fell into a coma in police custody and died in hospital.
The videoon the DW Persian Instagram account shows her aunt sitting next to Mahsa Amini's grave. In the video, Amini's aunt calls her a "martyr" for opening the way to freedom for the country's youth.