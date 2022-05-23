Number of the week: 1 million

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The report "Russians in Germany clash over the war in Ukraine" has generated more than one million views on the Youtube channel "DW Documentary".
The war in Ukraine is driving a wedge between Russian-speaking people in Germany. Putin critics and his supporters are at odds with each other. This conflict came to a head on May 9, the 77th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany. The 12-minute video report managed to visualize this tense situation.
