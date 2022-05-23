 Number of the week: 1 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 23.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FIGURES

Number of the week: 1 million

The report "Russians in Germany clash over the war in Ukraine" has generated more than one million views on the Youtube channel "DW Documentary".

Number of the week I KW 21 EN

The war in Ukraine is driving a wedge between Russian-speaking people in Germany. Putin critics and his supporters are at odds with each other. This conflict came to a head on May 9, the 77th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany. The 12-minute video report managed to visualize this tense situation.

Since its release, the video has already generated more than one million views on the DW Documentary YouTube channel. 

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

Christoph Jumpelt

Corporate Spokesperson

Corporate Spokesperson

T. +49.228.429-2041

M.+172.267.0951

christoph.jumpelt@dw.com