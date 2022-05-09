 Number of the week: 1 million | dw.com/figures | DW | 09.05.2022

FIGURES

Number of the week: 1 million

The video report "The old man and his dog" has generated one million views and over 72,000 interactions on the Facebook channel "DW Ukrainian".

Number of the week, KW 19 EN

The protagonist of the video, (Russian-speaking) Ukrainian Igor wanted, in his own words, "not to become a slave of the Russian world" - and fled Mariupol, with his dog Zhuzha. The two covered 200 kilometers on foot. Helpers took Igor and his dog with them for the last 80 kilometers to the town of Zaparoshya.  

You can watch the video (in Russian with Ukrainian subtitles) here

Christoph Jumpelt, Deutsche Welle, Head of Corporate Communications and Spokesperson

