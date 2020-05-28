Number of millionaires worldwide triples in 20 years: report

The number of millionaires worldwide tripled in the last two decades, a study from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) released Thursday revealed.

More than 24 million people around the globe had personal wealth valuing $1 million (€891 million) or more at the end of 2019, according to BCG's 20th edition of its "Global Wealth Report," compared to 8.9 million people in 1999, nearly triple the number.

Read more: Davos: Wealth gap can be tackled by Fourth Social Revolution

The study looked at private financial wealth held in the form of cash and deposits, bonds, equities and investment fund shares, life insurance and pensions, and other small assets.

In the last 20 years, total personal financial wealth globally also nearly tripled, climbing from $80 trillion in 1999 to $226 trillion at the end of 2019, the report said.

Collectively, millionaires worldwide commanded 50% of global wealth in 2019, it said.

Watch video 42:36 Share Discrete lives of the super-rich Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Qv8b Discrete lives of the super-rich

Twice as many German millionaires

With 400,000 millionaires, Germany — Europe's largest economy — ranked seventh globally in terms of millionaires per country in 2019. The number of millionaires in Germany doubled in the last twenty years, the study showed.

Germany ranked third to only the US and China when it came to people with personal wealth valuing $100 million or more: Last year, 2,400 individuals in Germany fell into this bracket.

The vast majority of millionaires live in the US.

Read more: Can a wealth tax bridge Germany's divide between rich and poor?

Increase across all regions

All regions of the world saw a significant increase in the number of wealthy people over the last two decades, the study showed.

"In the last 20 years, we have never seen such uniform growth across the regions as in 2019," said author of the study Anna Zakrzewski.

The share of personal wealth held by developing economies---Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and East Europe--grew from a tenth to a quarter of global wealth in the last two decades, the report said.

In 2019, China alone had 29 times the number of people with personal wealth valuing over $100 million than it did in 1999.

Watch video 00:46 Share Nigerian Blogger JJ Omojuwa Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XJdh Nigerian Blogger JJ Omojuwa

kp/rt (dpa,Reuters)